Today marks the launch of the 'Team Up Against Human Trafficking' campaign, a global awareness-raising initiative, brought to Las Vegas by It's
a
Penalty
and their partners, aimed at combating human trafficking and exploitation. This critical campaign is set to roll out across Harry Reid International Airport and around the city throughout January and February ahead of the Super Bowl.
This initiative, joined by It's a Penalty's partners in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, local NGOs and law enforcement aims to serve as a poignant reminder that human trafficking exists in every state, city and country.
CAMPAIGN
PARTNERS
HEADLINE
PARTNERS: Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Harry Reid
International
Airport
SUPPORTING
PARTNERS:
Las
Vegas
Raiders,
IHG
Hotels
&
Resorts,
Airbnb,
G6
Hospitality, American
Hotel
and
Lodging Association
Foundation,
Southwest
Airlines,
Hilton,
Carlson
Family Foundation
SPOTLIGHT
PARTNERS:
R&R Partners,
LVMPD,
LVMPD Foundation
PARTICIPATING
AIRLINES:
British Airways,
American Airlines
"It's
a
Penalty
has
done
tremendous
work
in
the
fight against human trafficking,
and
we
are
proud to partner with them on this important campaign," said Maria Jose Gatti, Vice President of Philanthropy & Community Engagement at MGM Resorts. "We greatly appreciate the work done by community partners, law enforcement and groups like It's a Penalty to combat human trafficking, and we remain committed to continuing our collaboration to provide actionable steps, education and resources on this vital issue." - MGM
Resorts
International
Todd Fasulo, Vice President of Security, Corporate Investigations and Crisis Management for Wynn Las Vegas, said "It's our privilege to be part of the significant
impact It's
a
Penalty
is
making in Las Vegas in the fight against human trafficking."
"Being a partner of the 'Team Up Against Human Trafficking' initiative perfectly aligns with our Company's values," said Alisha
Balee, Executive Director – Legal Counsel for Wynn Las Vegas.
"The It's a Penalty campaign, along with our partners, will help to prevent human trafficking
and exploitation locally in Las Vegas and worldwide in the lead up
and
during
the
Super
Bowl,"
said Sarah
de
Carvalho, CEO, It's a Penalty. "We know from previous campaigns just how impactful they can be. Last year, our campaign which ran during the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, reported that 82% of people felt improved
awareness
of
the
issues of
human
trafficking and exploitation, and were more equipped to make a report after being exposed to the It's a Penalty campaign."
"Caesars' dedication to combating human trafficking begins with a collaborative approach. In partnership with the IAP campaign, we have joined forces with other businesses to amplify our collective impact. Our mission is to empower communities with the knowledge to recognize and report trafficking, reinforcing a global commitment to human rights and dignity. Caesars is committed to the fight against human trafficking. This initiative reflects
our dedication, responsibility and care, aligning with our core values as we join others in this critical endeavor."
"Harry Reid International Airport serves as the first and last look
at
the
destination.
That
privilege means we get to be the first line of defense against human trafficking," said Tina Frias, Senior Director of Aviation for the Department of Aviation. "It's about continuous education, awareness and partnerships. We're glad we get to shed light on this global issue and ways to help combat it, in a collaborative effort."
HIGH PROFILE AMBASSADORS It's a Penalty is proud to announce its 2024 Vegas Ambassadors to help deliver messaging in a new ad campaign:
Maxx
Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders Sandra
Douglass
Morgan,
Las
Vegas
Raiders
These
high-profile members of the sports community lend their voices to help raise awareness via a 30-second campaign film shown in-flight
by
American
Airlines
and
Southwest
Airlines
as well
as
British
Airways.
ADDITIONAL CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES Focused on education and awareness at
travel touchpoints:
Awareness
Kit
Packing:
Jan.
29,
2024
It's
a
Penalty
staff
alongside
volunteers
from
the Hospitality
industry and
local
NGO's
will
create
awareness
kits
for
local
hotels. Campaign
Press
Launch: Jan.
29,
2024 , It's a Penalty will host a press launch with its partners to discuss efforts to battle human trafficking
leading
up
to
the
Super
Bowl, hosted
in
collaboration
with
Caesars
Entertainment. Volunteer
Event:
Feb.
1,
2024 , locals in Las Vegas are encouraged to join It's a Penalty by packing and donating essential care kits for survivors. Training: Jan. 30, 2024 It's a Penalty will deliver training at an MGM Resorts International
venue
to
200
hospitality
staff.
ABOUT IT'S A PENALTY
It's a Penalty run global campaigns around major sporting events which harness the power of sport to prevent abuse, exploitation and trafficking worldwide. We believe that prevention is even better than the cure, and in positioning these events as platforms for positive change. To achieve this
change,
we
work
with
some
of
the
biggest
names
in
sport,
sporting
governing bodies, airlines, hotels, local and international NGOs, governments, travel & tourism companies, law
enforcement
and
the
general
public.
For more
information
about
the
Team
Up
campaign,
please
see
the
Communications
Guidelines and
Media
Kit
here.
MEDIA KIT
