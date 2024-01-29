(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today marks the launch of the 'Team Up Against Human Trafficking' campaign, a global awareness-raising initiative, brought to Las Vegas by It's

a

Penalty

and their partners, aimed at combating human trafficking and exploitation. This critical campaign is set to roll out across Harry Reid International Airport and around the city throughout January and February ahead of the Super Bowl.

This initiative, joined by It's a Penalty's partners in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, local NGOs and law enforcement aims to serve as a poignant reminder that human trafficking exists in every state, city and country.

CAMPAIGN

PARTNERS

HEADLINE

PARTNERS: Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Harry Reid

International

Airport

SUPPORTING

PARTNERS:

Las

Vegas

Raiders,

IHG

Hotels

&

Resorts,

Airbnb,

G6

Hospitality, American

Hotel

and

Lodging Association

Foundation,

Southwest

Airlines,

Hilton,

Carlson

Family Foundation

SPOTLIGHT

PARTNERS:

R&R Partners,

LVMPD,

LVMPD Foundation

PARTICIPATING

AIRLINES:

British Airways,

American Airlines

"It's

a

Penalty

has

done

tremendous

work

in

the

fight against human trafficking,

and

we

are

proud to partner with them on this important campaign," said Maria Jose Gatti, Vice President of Philanthropy & Community Engagement at MGM Resorts. "We greatly appreciate the work done by community partners, law enforcement and groups like It's a Penalty to combat human trafficking, and we remain committed to continuing our collaboration to provide actionable steps, education and resources on this vital issue." - MGM

Resorts

International

Todd Fasulo, Vice President of Security, Corporate Investigations and Crisis Management for Wynn Las Vegas, said "It's our privilege to be part of the significant

impact It's

a

Penalty

is

making in Las Vegas in the fight against human trafficking."

"Being a partner of the 'Team Up Against Human Trafficking' initiative perfectly aligns with our Company's values," said Alisha

Balee, Executive Director – Legal Counsel for Wynn Las Vegas.

"The It's a Penalty campaign, along with our partners, will help to prevent human trafficking

and exploitation locally in Las Vegas and worldwide in the lead up

and

during

the

Super

Bowl,"

said Sarah

de

Carvalho, CEO, It's a Penalty. "We know from previous campaigns just how impactful they can be. Last year, our campaign which ran during the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, reported that 82% of people felt improved

awareness

of

the

issues of

human

trafficking and exploitation, and were more equipped to make a report after being exposed to the It's a Penalty campaign."

"Caesars' dedication to combating human trafficking begins with a collaborative approach. In partnership with the IAP campaign, we have joined forces with other businesses to amplify our collective impact. Our mission is to empower communities with the knowledge to recognize and report trafficking, reinforcing a global commitment to human rights and dignity. Caesars is committed to the fight against human trafficking. This initiative reflects

our dedication, responsibility and care, aligning with our core values as we join others in this critical endeavor."

"Harry Reid International Airport serves as the first and last look

at

the

destination.

That

privilege means we get to be the first line of defense against human trafficking," said Tina Frias, Senior Director of Aviation for the Department of Aviation. "It's about continuous education, awareness and partnerships. We're glad we get to shed light on this global issue and ways to help combat it, in a collaborative effort."

HIGH PROFILE AMBASSADORS It's a Penalty is proud to announce its 2024 Vegas Ambassadors to help deliver messaging in a new ad campaign:



Maxx

Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders Sandra

Douglass

Morgan,

Las

Vegas

Raiders

These

high-profile members of the sports community lend their voices to help raise awareness via a 30-second campaign film shown in-flight

by

American

Airlines

and

Southwest

Airlines

as well

as

British

Airways.

ADDITIONAL CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES Focused on education and awareness at

travel touchpoints:



Awareness

Kit

Packing:

Jan.

29,

2024

It's

a

Penalty

staff

alongside

volunteers

from

the Hospitality

industry and

local

NGO's

will

create

awareness

kits

for

local

hotels.

Campaign

Press

Launch: Jan.

29,

2024 , It's a Penalty will host a press launch with its partners to discuss efforts to battle human trafficking

leading

up

to

the

Super

Bowl, hosted

in

collaboration

with

Caesars

Entertainment.

Volunteer

Event:

Feb.

1,

2024 , locals in Las Vegas are encouraged to join It's a Penalty by packing and donating essential care kits for survivors. Training: Jan. 30, 2024 It's a Penalty will deliver training at an MGM Resorts International

venue

to

200

hospitality

staff.

ABOUT IT'S A PENALTY

It's a Penalty run global campaigns around major sporting events which harness the power of sport to prevent abuse, exploitation and trafficking worldwide. We believe that prevention is even better than the cure, and in positioning these events as platforms for positive change. To achieve this

change,

we

work

with

some

of

the

biggest

names

in

sport,

sporting

governing bodies, airlines, hotels, local and international NGOs, governments, travel & tourism companies, law

enforcement

and

the

general

public.

For more

information

about

the

Team

Up

campaign,

please

see

the

Communications

Guidelines and

Media

Kit

here.

MEDIA KIT

