Attain Capital Announces New Operating Partner, Paul Strasser

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Capital , a private equity firm focused on investing in companies delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients, announced that Paul Strasser, a recognized leader in the information technology and management consulting industries, will join the firm as an Operating Partner. In this role, Strasser will help identify new investment opportunities and drive value creation across Attain Capital's US Federal Government investments.

In addition to his work with Attain Capital, Strasser leads the Transitional Businesses sub-sector at Deep Water Point and Associates (DWPA) and leads an industry-focused strategic consulting firm, Govcon Growth Advisors, LLC (GGA). Prior to founding GGA, Strasser was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brillient Corporation. During his two-year tenure with Brillient, the company grew revenue organically, three times, to over $100M. Strasser joined Brillient as President in 2019 after leading Data Systems Analysts' (DSA's) Information Management Solutions Group as Executive Vice President.

Prior to DSA and beginning in 2014, Strasser served as President and CEO of PPC, an information technology solutions company, where he successfully led PPC to growth in high-end Information Technology (IT) solutions and in its successful sale to DSA in 2017. Earlier in his career, Strasser was the Senior Vice President at Engility Corporation (NYSE: EGL ) following the acquisition of Dynamics Research Corporation (NASDAQ: DRCO ) in January 2014. At DRC, he initially led Corporate Strategic Development and later transitioned into operations focused on cyber security, healthcare, homeland security, and intelligence.

"It is an honor to welcome Paul to the Attain Capital team as an Operating Partner," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Capital. "His exceptional industry experience and track record of building and scaling multiple government contracting businesses are what we look for in building impactful partnerships."

A celebrated member of the community, Strasser serves on the board of the Growth Officers Association – Taking Sales Seriously (GOA-TSS). Previously, he served on the ACT-IAC Executive Committee over a seven period, leading the Industry Advisory Council (IAC) as Chairperson in 2019-2020. In 2013 and 2020, Mr. Strasser was honored to receive a Federal 100 Award for work in Information Sharing supporting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and for his work supporting government-wide initiatives at ACT-IAC, respectively. In 2023, Mr. Strasser received the ACT-IAC Industry Executive Leadership Award.

"I join Greg in welcoming Paul to our business," said Ted Davies, Managing Partner, Government, of Attain Capital. "His track record of success mentoring others and building great businesses make him a true asset to our growing portfolio of companies."

"When Greg Baroni and Ted Davies approached me about joining the high caliber Attain Capital team, I immediately knew it would be a great opportunity to make a difference with companies operating in the government and education markets, and their operator-centric investment approach resonated," said Paul Strasser, Operating Partner, Attain Capital. "I'm passionate about creating sustainable value-results that make lasting, positive improvement on our society and this aligns perfectly with the Attain Capital mission. I look forward to serving our unique and evolving portfolio companies and working alongside industry titans like Greg and Ted to innovate and make a positive impact."

This announcement follows Attain Capital naming Ted Davies as Managing Partner, Government, and launching a new website . Attain Capital is founded on three core principles: operator led, market obsessed, and people focused.

About Attain Capital

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Capital is a private equity firm that invests in firms delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients. We drive value through active ownership focused on building management teams, defining business strategies, executing growth plans, and improving operations fostering industry-leading companies that have unique solutions to pervasive challenges. For more information, please visit attain .

