The European retail industry is poised for progressive growth through to the year 2027. This critical databook provides an extensive overview of the food and grocery sector, offering a deep dive into market size, trends, and competitive landscapes to equip enterprises and stakeholders with insightful data for strategic planning.

Highlighted within the databook is the food and grocery sector's projected advancement at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2027. This growth signifies an expanding market which is expected to reach an impressive EUR 2,862 billion by 2027. The document further details various facets of the sector's advancement, including the surge in online sales, which are forecasted to grow from EUR 77.2 billion in 2022 to EUR 133.7 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 11.6%.

The databook offers valuable perspectives on the sector's competitive dynamics, capturing the market share of leading retailers and their positional play in the marketplace. As of 2022, Lidl holds the lead with a market share of 5.1%, positioning itself as a predominant player within the European food & grocery retail segment.

Assessment of the overall European retail industry growth, forecasted at a CAGR of 6.8% reaching EUR 5,349 billion by 2027.

Detailed forecasts and impact analysis of inflation and relevant events on the food & grocery sector. Comprehensive market share and price positioning analysis of major food & grocery retailers in Europe.

Acquire an extensive overview of the European food & grocery market and its projections to 2027.Identify emerging opportunities to align product strategies with market demands against the backdrop of recent market events.Utilize current and forecasted market trends to earmark potential growth areas within the food and grocery sector.Understand and analyze the competitive landscape including key players and their pricing strategies.

