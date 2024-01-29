Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.’S Partner, Magnum Group, Arranges The Sale Of Two ATS2000 Plants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. (“EWS” or“the Company”), is pleased to report that it's technology collaborator and strategic investor, Magnum Group International (“Magnum”), has announced that they have arranged the sale of two ATS2000 plants in Hong Kong. The project [would fall] under the Belt & Road Initiative and [would be] the first phase of an overall project that forecasts an accelerated commissioning of new ATS plants going forward.



The ATS2000 units will be employed in the processing of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) in Hong Kong. MSW is traditionally buried in huge landfills. This method of disposal is a blight on the landscape, a source of pollution and is a major contributor to climate change emissions through its decomposition and resultant off-gassing.

With the ATS plants Magnum Group intends to manufacture biochar, activated carbon, and, potentially, bio-coal and methanol.

States, the Chairman of Magnum,“In recognition of the expertise and experience EWS has with thermolysis, and specifically with the ATS technology, for custom made ATS systems the Magnum Group will appoint EWS to design, engineer, and build the two ATS2000 units here in Canada for export.”

Also, for project management work Magnum will appoint EWS as the project manager, which includes work-flow engineering, site specification and preparation, infrastructure development, ancillary equipment sourcing and integration, creation of training and operations manuals, and employee training.

Lastly, EWS will be appointed by Magnum to work directly with Magnum's customer to help ensure the best prices for the biochar, activated carbon, and, potentially, bio-coal and methanol that will be produced by these plants.

EWS CEO, Kevin Hull, said,“This is a significant milestone for EWS and its shareholders. We believe this will help expedite the adoption of the ATS as a solution to waste challenges around the world.”

About Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.

EWS is a BC company that has deployed the world leading Advanced Thermolysis System (“ATS”) technology and is looking to develop additional locations for this technology. ATS is an innovative, secure, efficient, and proven method for the converting of waste materials such as MSW, tires, plastics, biomass, and livestock waste into marketable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, biogas, and bio-oil.

