Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Epidemiology Forecast To 2032 Across The 7MM

This research offers a panoramic view of AATD across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, providing essential data backed by in-depth analysis for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and researchers alike.

The research encapsulates key findings on the prevalence, genetic typology, and associated comorbidities of AATD, with specific emphasis on PiZZ, PiSZ, and other genotypes critical for understanding the scope and impact of this genetic condition. The segmentation of data offers a fine-grain perspective on the gender-specific prevalence and the burden of comorbidities linked to AATD, including the assessment of disease risks and historical patient population analysis.

Remarkable Insights into Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

The report underlines the considerable prevalence of AATD within the studied regions, predicting a surge in the number of individuals affected by this genetically inherited disorder. The prognosis includes an anticipated increase in cases associated with severe genotypes like PiZZ, and details the implications of comorbid conditions, primarily affecting the lungs and liver.

Diagnostic challenges, often resulting in misdiagnosis due to symptom overlap with other respiratory and liver diseases, are brought into focus, accentuating the necessity of targeted genetic testing for accurate identification and management of the condition.

Forecasted Trends and Epidemiological Outlook



The United States continues to account for the majority of AATD cases amongst the 7MM, with an uptrend expected to continue through the forecast period.

In Europe, the UK leads with the highest number of diagnosed cases, with all EU4 and the United Kingdom nations projected to see an increase in genotype-specific prevalent cases. Japan, while reflecting the lowest prevalence in the 7MM, is anticipated to witness changes in patient demographics over the next decade.

