The Europe automotive cybersecurity market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $793.5 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.08% and reach $ 5.53 billion by 2031. Automotive cybersecurity is expected to grow significantly in Europe. This growth will be primarily driven by factors like the growing number of connected vehicles, the increasing adoption of electronics per vehicle, the increased cyber threats resulting from increased data and connectivity of vehicles, and the rising sales of electric vehicles.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers



Increase in Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Vehicles



Rising Cyber Threats owing to Increase in Data and Connectivity of the Vehicles

Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles

Business Restraints



Growing Complexity and Increase in Number of Electronics in Vehicles



Financial Impacts due to Vulnerability and Growing Motivation of Cyberhackers



Highly Complex Ecosystem with the Presence of Multiple Stakeholders



High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

Semiconductor Shortage Effect

Business Strategies



Product Developments

Market Development

Corporate Strategies



Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Opportunities



Rising Demand for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions and Technological Developments in Autonomous Vehicles Introduction of Electric Vehicle Wireless Battery Management Market Introduction

Numerous factors, including the growing number of ECUs in electric vehicles for improved performance and sophistication, the rise in cyberattacks targeting the automotive sector, and the expanding use of connected and autonomous vehicles, are driving the automotive cybersecurity market.

In order to counteract the increasing number of cyber-attack vectors, automotive cybersecurity solution providers are collaborating with other important stakeholders and making large investments in the creation of cutting-edge automotive cybersecurity solutions. The automotive cybersecurity industry is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast years due to OEMs' growing worries about vehicle security.

Market Segmentation Segmentation 1: by Application

Communication

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Safety System

On-Board Diagnostic (OBD)

Infotainment

Telematics

EV Charging Station Others Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Segmentation 3: by Security Type

Network Security

Software Security

Cloud Security Hardware Security Segmentation 4: by Form

In-Vehicle External Cloud Services Segmentation 5: by Region

Europe U.K. Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

ESCRYPT GmbH

Vector Informatik GmbH

Irdeto

Garrett Motion Inc.

Aptiv PLC NXP Semiconductors Case Studies Security Risk Assessment to Enable Safe Digital Growth Securing V2X Communications with HSM Threat Assessment for Connected Vehicles Secure Remote Firmware Updates and ECU Integrity Protection Vehicle Electrical/Electronic (EE) Architectures Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $793.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24% Regions Covered Europe

