(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Europe automotive cybersecurity market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $793.5 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.08% and reach $ 5.53 billion by 2031. Automotive cybersecurity is expected to grow significantly in Europe. This growth will be primarily driven by factors like the growing number of connected vehicles, the increasing adoption of electronics per vehicle, the increased cyber threats resulting from increased data and connectivity of vehicles, and the rising sales of electric vehicles.
Business Dynamics
Business Drivers
Increase in Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Vehicles Rising Cyber Threats owing to Increase in Data and Connectivity of the Vehicles Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles Business Restraints
Growing Complexity and Increase in Number of Electronics in Vehicles Financial Impacts due to Vulnerability and Growing Motivation of Cyberhackers Highly Complex Ecosystem with the Presence of Multiple Stakeholders High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions Semiconductor Shortage Effect Business Strategies
Product Developments Market Development Corporate Strategies
Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances Mergers and Acquisitions Business Opportunities
Rising Demand for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions and Technological Developments in Autonomous Vehicles Introduction of Electric Vehicle Wireless Battery Management
Market Introduction
Numerous factors, including the growing number of ECUs in electric vehicles for improved performance and sophistication, the rise in cyberattacks targeting the automotive sector, and the expanding use of connected and autonomous vehicles, are driving the automotive cybersecurity market.
In order to counteract the increasing number of cyber-attack vectors, automotive cybersecurity solution providers are collaborating with other important stakeholders and making large investments in the creation of cutting-edge automotive cybersecurity solutions. The automotive cybersecurity industry is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast years due to OEMs' growing worries about vehicle security.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application
Communication Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Safety System On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) Infotainment Telematics EV Charging Station Others
Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle
Segmentation 3: by Security Type
Network Security Software Security Cloud Security Hardware Security
Segmentation 4: by Form
In-Vehicle External Cloud Services
Segmentation 5: by Region
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
ESCRYPT GmbH Vector Informatik GmbH Irdeto Garrett Motion Inc. Aptiv PLC NXP Semiconductors
Case Studies Security Risk Assessment to Enable Safe Digital Growth Securing V2X Communications with HSM Threat Assessment for Connected Vehicles Secure Remote Firmware Updates and ECU Integrity Protection Vehicle Electrical/Electronic (EE) Architectures
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 114
| Forecast Period
| 2022-2031
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $793.5 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
| $5.53 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 24%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
European Automotive Cybersecurity Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107781913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.