Tim Whitten Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

In collaboration with Divorce with Respect Week, Tim Whitten will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations form March 4-8.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In collaboration with Divorce with Respect Week TM, Tim Whitten will join many divorce professionals nationwide in offering up to three 30-minute free divorce consultations from March4-8.During these consultations, he will meet with anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and options for how they might divorce. Divorce is never an easy process, but Whitten believes that Collaborative Divorce helps alleviate some of the uncertainties that come with separating from a spouse.Whitten practices in Central Texas, and will be offering consultations primarily to Texas residents. For more information about Collaborative Divorce or booking a consultation, visit . Those outside of can also visit the website to find a divorce professional near them.Tim Whitten is an experienced family law attorney committed to assisting his clients in settling family law disputes. He is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort tobuild awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Whitten's work in family law, visit

