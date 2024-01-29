Insuremine Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With SOC 2 Type II compliance and robust administrative controls, InsuredMine demonstrates its commitment to security and compliance.

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InsuredMine, a leading all-in-one sales, CRM , and marketing automation solution tailored for insurance agencies, proudly announces the successful achievement of Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates InsuredMine's unwavering commitment to security and compliance, marking a significant achievement for the company and solidifying its position as a leading provider of secure, enterprise-level insurance solutions in the industry.The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a comprehensive examination of a company's ability to manage its infrastructure, software, data, people and procedures. In contrast to SOC 2 Type 1, which evaluates the stability of these controls at a particular moment, a Type 2 audit assesses the effectiveness of these controls and observes operations over a period of months. Achieving SOC 2 compliance signifies that a business has implemented robust security systems to guarantee the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. For insurance agencies handling confidential information, prioritizing data privacy and security, along with conducting independent audits of software partners, becomes a pivotal measure in vendor risk management practices, enhancing operational resilience.“Earning SOC 2 compliance isn't just about checking a box - it's about providing our stakeholders with the highest level of assurance when it comes to their data” said Raution Jaiswal, CEO, InsuredMine.“This certification demonstrates our dedication to robust security practices and transparent operations, giving our customers, partners, and employees the peace of mind they deserve”The SOC 2 compliance is a testament to InsuredMine's devotion to customer data security and privacy. InsuredMine not only empowers agencies with a comprehensive platform that streamlines sales and marketing efforts while enhancing client engagement, but we also constantly work to keep customer data secure.About InsuredMine:InsuredMine offers the most complete Go to Market platform in the insurance industry. From expedited sales through CRM and marketing automation to deeper data analytics, client connectivity, and quick integration with existing technologies, we provide a single solution tailored to your needs. Our client-centered approach ensures continuous innovation, specialized support, and a commitment to keeping you at the forefront of technology. With experience working with over 600 clients managing over $8 billion in premiums, we understand your business and Go-to-market needs better than anyone else, making us the trusted partner for insurance agencies seeking growth and efficiency.Learn more by visiting and experience how InsuredMine can help you in automating and optimizing business processes.

Raution Jaiswal

InsuredMine

+1 503-383-4791

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn