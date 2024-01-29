Delhi: Man Kills Friend Over Pressure For 'Unnatural Sex'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Irked over pressure every day for "unnatural" sex, a 20-year-old man killed his friend and later crushed his face with stones in north Delhi, police said on Monday.

The victim-turned-accused, 'A' (name withheld) a native of Bihar's Madhepur, was residing at a Rain Basera in Mori Gate in north Delhi.

According to police, on January 19, a police control room call was received at Kashmiri Gate police station regarding a body lying at DDA Park, Mori Gate. A police team rushed to the spot where they found the body having blood over his mouth and cut marks above the eye.

"The forensic examination was conducted and the body was shifted to a mortuary," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Manoj Kumar Meena.

During the probe, more than 50 CCTV cameras near Khoya Mandi area of Mori Gate were scanned and analysed.

"Through local intelligence, the deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla alias Guddu, a resident of district Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh," said the DCP, adding that he was working at a shop in Khoya Mandi and residing in Rain Basera situated at Mori Gate near Khoya Mandi.

The probe also revealed that the deceased was seen with one person after which the police found more clues and apprehended him from Patna. On interrogation, the accused disclosed that Guddu used to pressure him to do unnatural sex following which he made a plan to eliminate him and executed it on January 17.

