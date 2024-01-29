               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From January 23Rd To January 24Th, 2024


1/29/2024 12:00:51 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, January 29th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 23 rd to January 24 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 23rd to January 24th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)



VINCI 23/01/2024 FR0000125486 4 782 116,14020 XPAR
VINCI 23/01/2024 FR0000125486 1 218 115,97040 CEUX
VINCI 24/01/2024 FR0000125486 567 116,13810 XPAR
TOTAL 6 567 116,1085

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 23janv24 au 24janv24 vGB

