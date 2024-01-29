(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bariatric Surgery Market: Focus on Device Type, Procedure Type, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In recent years, obesity has emerged as a significant global health concern, with links to various ailments such as cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders. Bariatric procedures have witnessed substantial global market growth as an effective treatment option for some individuals grappling with obesity. The expanding market for bariatric surgery is fueled by the escalating demand for weight loss interventions, reflecting the ongoing increase in overweight and obese populations worldwide. The surge in obesity rates and heightened awareness of its implications stand as primary drivers behind the market's expansion.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, key players, and growth opportunities within the bariatric surgery sector. With insights into market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, this report serves as a valuable resource for industry participants, investors, and decision-makers seeking to navigate the dynamic landscape of the global bariatric surgery market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Procedure Type



Sleeve Gastrectomy

Revision Bariatric Surgery

Gastric Bypass

Mini-Gastric Bypass

Adjustable Gastric Bypass Biliopancreatic Diversion Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

Segmentation 2: by Device Type



Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Non-Invasive Surgical Devices

Segmentation 3: by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World

Key Market Players



Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.

Mediflex Surgical Products Intutive Surgicals, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



What is the size of the global bariatric surgery market at the regional and country levels?

What factors are driving, restraining, presenting opportunities, and posing challenges in the global bariatric surgery market, and how are they anticipated to influence the market?

Who are the leading players in the global bariatric surgery market?

What is the competitive situation in the global bariatric surgery market?

What specific strategies and limitations are influencing the global bariatric surgery market?

What prevailing market trends are impacting the growth of the global bariatric surgery market? What is the economic impact on the global bariatric surgery market, and what is the development trend of the market?

Key Topics Covered

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned in the Report



Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Richard Wolf GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Cousin Surgery

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

USGI Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen, AG

Intutive Surgicals, Inc.

Reshape Lifesciences

Mediflex Surgical Products

A.M.I GmbH

Cook Medical LLC Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.

