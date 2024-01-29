Global Blow-Molded Plastics Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blow-Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Blow-Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the blow-molded plastics market size is predicted to reach $121.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the blow-molded plastics market is due to the growth in the beverage industry. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest blow-molded plastics market share . Major players in the blow-molded plastics market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Berry Global Inc., PET All Manufacturing Inc., Inpress Plastics Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company.

Blow-Molded Plastics Market Segments

.By Type: Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene, Polystyrene, PVC, PET, Other Types

.By Technology: Extrusion, Injection, Stretch

.By Applications: Packaging, Consumables And Electronics, Automotive And Transport, Building And Construction, Medical, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global blow-molded plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blow molding is a plastic forming technique used to make hollow plastic products out of thermoplastic materials. Blow molding is also a quick manufacturing solution and offers versatile products; hence, it is appealing to many industries, such as food suppliers, medical and pharmaceutical companies, and others, due to the wide range of customizable bottles, containers, and other products.

The main types of blow-molded plastics are polypropylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (abs), polyethylene, polystyrene, PVC, PET, and other types. Polypropylene (also known as propane or propylene) is a tough, rigid, crystalline thermoplastic derived from the monomer propane (or propylene). Polypropylene is used in a variety of applications, including plastic packaging, machinery and equipment parts, and even fibers and textiles. Extrusion, injection, and stretch are the various technologies used in blow-molded plastics, and the products are used in packaging, consumables and electronics, automotive and transport, building and construction, medical, and other applications.

