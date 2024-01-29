5 Tips For Auto Dealerships To Create A Branded Loyalty Rewards Program To Boost Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Post-COVID-19, dealerships are ready with inventory to meet consumer demand. The question is: How can dealerships retain their customers and build loyalty?

However, the question remains: How can dealerships retain their customers and foster loyalty in an increasingly competitive market?The answer lies in creating a unique, dealership-branded rewards program. Such a program not only drives new customers but also adds substantial profits and builds a community-focused retention program around the most profitable customers.Why a Dealer-Branded Auto Rewards Loyalty Program?A dealer-branded loyalty program resonates with customers on a deeper level. It reflects the dealership's brand, ethics, and values, fostering a connection that goes beyond transactional interactions. While manufacturer promotions have their place, they aren't unique to dealerships. A branded loyalty program speaks directly to customers, reinforcing their connection with the dealership's brand.AutoAwards, a CentralBDC company, offers several tips for dealerships embarking on their branded loyalty journey:1. Reflect the Dealership's Ethics: The dealership's loyalty program should mirror the brand's ethics and the ideal customer's lifestyle. Whether the dealership caters to family-focused, luxury-oriented, or adventure-driven customers, ensure this theme permeates the dealership's loyalty offerings and brand.2. Tailored Tiered Rewards: Develop a tier system that rewards consistent engagement. Consider designations that encourage customers to want to reach higher levels in the rewards program. Such designations as“Ready-to-Go Racer” for new subscribers and“Elite Racer” for the dealership's most loyal customers.3. Leverage Local Partnerships: Partner with local businesses for exclusive deals as part of the dealership's branded loyalty program, highlighting the dealership's community involvement.4. Consistent Branding Elements: Maintain recognizable colors, logos, and taglines across the loyalty program's physical cards, digital platforms, and promotional materials.5. Engage Through Exclusivity: Host events or sneak previews exclusive to members of the loyalty program.Key Features of a Successful Rewards Program:1. Builds Value to Close the Sale: The best loyalty programs give salespeople an exclusive tool to build value in the dealership as part of the vehicle sale.2. Rewards Customers for Loyalty: An effective rewards program includes a system that identifies, tracks, and rewards loyal customers.3. Offers Value Outside of the Dealership: A successful loyalty program should offer customers value in between service visits, such as additional incentives at local businesses.4. Communicates Effectively with Customers: A profitable loyalty program offers an automated digital system and branded app that sends customized messages at the right time.5. Builds Long-Term Loyalty: The best loyalty programs ensure customers are always earning towards future rewards.6. Includes a Profitable Pre-Paid Maintenance (PPM) Program: A rewards programs should include a dealership-branded PPM program that is profitable and easy to launch.7. Stands Out from Competitors: A successful loyalty program should create a significant advantage over your competition.A truly beneficial loyalty program should contain a valuable mix of "hard" benefits (points, rewards, and discounts at the dealership) as well as "soft" lifestyle benefits (outside of the dealership) that promote long-term goals and offer surprise rewards to the dealership's most valuable customers. Today's customers expect more than ever, and if the dealership can offer a program overflowing with value, they will talk about, spend money, and remain fiercely loyal to the dealership.Why Choose AutoAwards?AutoAwards has been leading the auto industry with innovative loyalty solutions. AutoAwards' expertise isn't just about creating a loyalty program but crafting an experience tailored to dealerships. With AutoAwards, the dealership receives not just a strategy but a partner, passionate about driving brand loyalty forward.Ready to shift to an auto dealership branded loyalty program? Shift into high gear and remember that AutoAwards is ready to ride alongside. Let's ignite brand loyalty like never before!Contact AutoAwards at (800) 405-4227 or online to learn more about implementing a successful loyalty rewards program .About AutoAwardsSince our founding in 1991, AutoAwards, a CentralBDC company, has been widely recognized as the industry-leader in automotive and marine loyalty marketing, earning longstanding relationships with many of the industry's most successful dealer groups and OEMs.Since marketing for automotive dealerships has changed in the past 25 years, AutoAwards understands the #1 predictive factor for dealer growth and profitability. Customer loyalty is the most successful way to build revenue. Hundreds of automotive groups use and recommend loyalty programs for dealers as the way to drive brand loyalty. AutoAwards has always recognized the need for top notch, highly creative, effective loyalty strategies in large and small businesses alike.For this reason, our automotive loyalty marketing expertise is engineered to meet the individual needs and goals of any business – regardless of its size. Contact us online to talk about dealer loyalty or call (800) 405-4227. Visit: .

