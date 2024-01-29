LLYC's 2024 Marketing Forecast Reveals Three Trends That Will Shape The Marketing Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to a report by LLYC's Marketing Team, CMOs should focus on AI trends, changing consumer behavior, and new data privacy norms in the coming year.

LLYC (BME:LLYC)

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global corporate affairs and marketing consulting firm LLYC's annual Marketing Forecast reveals the challenges marketers face and key trends that will shape how they relate to consumers in 2024. Designed to help Chief Marketing Officers and business executives make informed strategic decisions and anticipate what's coming next, the report explores anticipated shifts in work dynamics and analyzes trends and challenges in the marketing world.“We know the world of business is constantly evolving, constantly presenting new challenges that require us to rethink our strategies to meet our client needs,” says Adolfo Corujo, CEO of Marketing at LLYC.“At LLYC, we aim to help marketing professionals engage consumers and improve their work in a context where change is the only constant.”Top trendsAI everywhere. U.S. consumers often view cutting-edge technology as a double-edged sword, and AI is no exception. Although 60% of consumers are excited about the development of AI, 71% feel it is moving at an alarming rate. It is crucial for marketers to learn how to navigate the balance between its potential benefits and risks, especially as conversational AI tools become more sophisticated.Consumers in charge. Today's consumer is constantly rethinking their values and behaviors, exploring new options to accommodate changing lifestyles. They want audio tools, they expect DEI initiatives, and sustainability is a must even for the youngest consumers in Gen Z. Brands must keep pace with this constant transformation to remain valuable allies in their daily lives.First-party data. Cookies are no longer the standard solution in digital marketing. Instead, browsers and applications are increasingly enabling first-party data. This shift is creating a more anonymous environment (known as Data Clean Rooms), allowing different players to better personalize communications by sharing instead of competing.To access the full 2024 Marketing Forecast, please visit our website .About LLYCLLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

