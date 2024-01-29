Acclaimed Singer And Former Trinamool MP Kabir Suman Hospitalised

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) Acclaimed singer & musician and former Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur Kabir Suman was hospitalised in a critical condition on Monday evening but is now stable.
Admitted to the super-specialty block of the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, Suman, besides suffering from breathing problems, has some heart-related ailments.
He is under treatment and a medical team consisting of doctors from the medicine and cardiology departments is attending him. His condition is currently more or less stable, said hospital officials.
The singer-turned-politician had himself informed about his hospitalisation on social media.
"I had to be admitted to the Calcutta Medical College because of breathing problems. I will recover soon. No need to worry," said the 75-year-old singer.
Sources close to him said that he was not in his best health for quite some time and had been frequently complaining about breathing problems.
