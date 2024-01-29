Troutman Pepper Releases State Attorneys General Year In Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Report Points to Power of the AG Office, Regulatory and Enforcement Priorities

State attorneys general are poised to influence more policy and practice in 2024, including in several key areas, according to

Troutman Pepper's State AG Year in Review released today. The report points to the growing regulatory power of state AGs and explores seven areas of hyperfocus: (1) artificial intelligence (AI); (2) consumer financial services; (3) privacy; (4) pharmaceuticals/health sciences; (5) marketing and advertising; (6) environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG); and (7) solar energy.

"In 2023, we continued to see state AGs focused on the industries that have traditionally been highly regulated – financial services and health care, to name a couple – and we saw a growing focus on newer areas like artificial intelligence and solar energy," said Ashley Taylor, co-leader of the firm's nationally ranked State Attorneys General practice. "We expect these focuses to continue and intensify in the year ahead and companies would do well to review their policies to ensure regulatory compliance."

The new report also highlights the 10 state AG offices up for election in 2024, with notable open seats in Oregon, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia. At least six new AGs will come to power.

"As we speculate on what the year ahead holds, we know state AGs will continue to shape the regulatory landscape, influencing policy and practice," said Clay Friedman, co-leader of Troutman Pepper's State Attorneys General practice. "Their political agility and ability to bring the full power of the sovereign to address both local and national issues might make them the most formidable regulatory authority of the day."

Troutman Pepper's State Attorneys General practice has become a go-to for clients seeking assistance with state AG enforcement, litigation, and compliance matters, and is one of only five ranked nationwide by Chambers USA in the category. The practice comprises more than 40 attorneys, including numerous former state AG officials, with team members handling AG investigations involving all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

In addition to Troutman Pepper's expertise across venues and bench strength, clients benefit from its carefully cultivated relationships with AGs and senior staff across the country and related ability to stay in front of the shifting regulatory landscape to navigate changes in enforcement priorities. The firm is active with the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), Attorney General Alliance (AGA), the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), and the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA).

