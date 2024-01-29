Integral Consulting Rides Wave Of Shoreline Protection Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal communities across the world are looking for ways to preserve their coastline, recreational spaces, infrastructure, and way of life in the face of climate change and rising sea levels. Coastal highways, critical infrastructure, private property, and community spaces are already experiencing increased impacts from climate-related coastal hazards, and uncertainties regarding future risk exposure affect local economies and development.

Integral Consulting , an environmental science and engineering consulting company, has been working to address these challenges for more than a decade. "Coming off 3 years of exponential growth, we continue to invest in our people and expand across practice areas to meet the increasing demand to develop sustainable solutions for coastal resilience," says Managing Principal

Avram Frankel, P.E.

Joining Integral in January 2024, Robert Walker ,

P.E. will lead the Coastal Engineering practice, bringing nearly two decades of coastal project experience and expertise in nature-based coastal resilience planning. His team will complement the Coastal Resilience practice, led by coastal geomorphologist Dr. David Revell , to add engineering capabilities to new and existing hazard modeling, vulnerability, and adaptation projects.

Shoreline resilience projects involve developing a conceptual understanding of the site challenges, using data analysis and modeling as needed to understand potential solutions, and informing geomorphically influenced engineering designs that rehabilitate natural processes to preserve valuable coastal assets and their dependent communities. Nature-based solutions offer many advantages in managing coastal sites and mitigating climate risks. By working with the natural processes of the coastline, Integral scientists and engineers work to develop solutions that enhance coastal resilience, increase natural ecosystems, and provide significant socio-economic benefits.

Currently, Integral Consulting is working throughout California, Oregon, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, and more to address coastal climate-related challenges.

