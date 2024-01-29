Health Union Launches First-Of-Their-Kind Programmatic Solutions That Reach Actively Engaged Health Audiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Behaviorally-based signals connect health-focused audiences

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union , the only digital health company continuously working to bring millions of people together in the shared experience of living with chronic and complex conditions, has announced the launch of two new programmatic solutions, Amplify+ and Audience PMP . These new, innovative solutions help brand partners reach the right audiences through smarter, more effective targeting. With the inclusion of recent, behaviorally-based signals, brand partners can now expand reach to actively engaged audiences, at scale, during activatable moments in the health journey.

"For over a decade, Health Union's condition-specific online health communities have been transforming the way brands engage with high-quality audiences," said Scott Schappell, Health Union Chief Revenue Officer. "This new suite of solutions continues our tradition of being transformational. With the industry shifting towards programmatic advertising, these offerings are designed to connect brand partners with the most relevant audiences in reliable and meaningful ways."



Through a unique combination of proprietary community engagement, data science and large scale In America patient survey data, Health Union's programmatic solutions expand reach beyond traditional, claims-based audiences that the market currently relies on. These one-of-a-kind segments not only fit the profile that brand partners want to reach, but the audiences are also actively engaged and likely to take action.

For more information about targeting smarter with Health Union's programmatic data solutions, visit Health Union's programmatic solutions page ..

About Health Union

Health Union

is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine, MultipleSclerosis, LungCancer) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

