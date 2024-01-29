Xerostomia Treatment Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2031 - Increasing Usage Of Medications Driving Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global xerostomia treatment market is forecast to reach at US$ 1.1 billion in 2024. By the end of 2031, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$1.8 billion, indicating promising prospects for manufacturers of xerostomia treatment devices worldwide.

Strategies for Progress in the Xerostomia Treatment Device Industry



Increasing Usage of Medications Driving Demand: Manufacturers in the xerostomia treatment device sector are set to benefit from the growing incidence of Sjogren's syndrome and the increased consumption of medications that can lead to dry mouth. Over 400 medicines have been identified to cause xerostomia, according to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. Collaborations with pharmaceutical giants to produce drug therapy products offer significant growth opportunities.

Rising Awareness Among Healthcare Practitioners: Healthcare professionals are increasingly focused on identifying patients at risk of developing severe oral issues due to xerostomia, enabling them to provide valuable information on symptom management and relief. This heightened awareness among practitioners is generating substantial opportunities in the market. Growing Drug Pipeline for Dry Mouth Treatment: The pharmaceutical industry's growing interest in developing various forms of products, such as gels, toothpaste, powders, liquids, and sprays, is expanding the xerostomia treatment product pipeline. A robust pipeline, combined with increased research and development activities, presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the oral health product sector.

Factors Impacting Demand for Dry Mouth Treatment

Low Public Awareness and Limited Treatment Options: Limited public awareness of xerostomia and the availability of only a few treatment options are key factors restraining demand for dry mouth treatment. Many people are unaware of the oral complications associated with diseases like HIV, cancer, and diabetes, as well as the severe consequences of xerostomia. Additionally, the availability of alternative treatment options, such as acupuncture and essential oils, may limit market growth.

Country-wise Insights



U.S. Xerostomia Treatment Market: The United States is expected to dominate the North America xerostomia treatment market due to superior healthcare infrastructure, readily available treatment options, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased awareness initiatives. The growing prevalence of xerostomia and related conditions in the U.S., including Sjogren's syndrome, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and HIV, is propelling market growth.

Germany's Significance in European Market: Germany's aging population is experiencing a rise in oral problems like dry mouth. Healthcare providers, medical professionals, and dentists are actively engaged in educating consumers about the consequences of xerostomia and other oral issues. Growing research activities, an expanding product pipeline, and the presence of major players are creating ample opportunities for xerostomia treatment product manufacturers in Germany. Emerging Market Potential in India: India is poised to witness an increased demand for xerostomia treatment due to government initiatives aimed at raising awareness and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to dry mouth conditions. The adoption of industrial and health policies to boost domestic manufacturing of cancer drugs, resulting in lower therapy costs, is contributing to the growth of the market in India.

Competitive Landscape

Leading xerostomia treatment product suppliers are pursuing collaboration and joint venture strategies to enhance their market presence. Key players in the xerostomia (dry mouth) treatment industry are diligently seeking approvals from authorities such as the FDA or DCGA to introduce new product variants, further expanding their market footprint.

Key Companies Profiled



GlaxoSmithKline

Daiichi Pharmaceutical

Bausch Health

Advanz Pharma

CCMed

Elevate Oral Care

Orahealth

Forward Science

Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Midatech Pharma

3M

Mission Pharmacal

Chattem,

Colgate-Palmolive EUSA Pharma

Key Segments Covered in Xerostomia Treatment Industry Survey

Xerostomia Treatment Market by Product:



Oral Sprays

Oral Solutions

Oral Liquids

Gels Powders

Xerostomia Treatment Market by Age Group:



Paediatrics

Adults

Early Adults (18-34 Years)

Early Middle Age (35 - 44 Years)

Late Middle Age (45 - 64 Years) Late Adulthood (Above 65+Years)

Xerostomia Treatment Market by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

