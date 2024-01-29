Revolutionizing Protein Production: Advancements In Alternative Proteins Through Biotechnology, Data Analytics, And Innovative Processing Techniques

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Advances that Overcome Challenges to Alternative Protein Development and Commercialization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The growing global demand for sustainable and ethical food sources has led to significant advancements in alternative proteins. From plant-based proteins to cellular agriculture and novel fermentation techniques, researchers and industry pioneers are leveraging biotechnology, data analytics, and process optimization to enhance the efficiency and scalability of alternative protein production. Smart fermentation techniques, gene-editing strategies, machine-learning-backed tools, extrusion extraction processes, and shear mixing techniques are some of the technologies being adopted to overcome hurdles related to cost of production, taste and texture optimization, and consumer acceptance.

This analytics identifies the potential challenges in current alternative protein production and adoption and how technologies are advancing to handle some of these issues more from a processing and formulation standpoint. The study identifies future technology advances to help solve the manufacturing, processing, and adoption issues of specific plant, insect, microbial, and cultured proteins in specific product segments like alternative meat, alternative dairy, egg replacers, and seafood replacers.

The analytics also focuses on trend assessments and identifies attractive opportunities for both protein manufacturers and food and beverage companies in the next five years. A few case studies that showcase successful examples of companies addressing challenges related to supply chain, technology, and production scale-up, and noteworthy collaborations of protein manufacturers and F&B companies are highlighted. Investment and patent trends have been analyzed to identify key beneficiaries, investment trends, and some notable funding initiatives. Growth opportunities of the future such as advanced culturing techniques, machine learning for flavor optimization, and CRISPR-backed solutions are also highlighted.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Arla Goods

Bell Food Group

BlueNalu, Inc.

Danone

EastJust Inc.

Nestle

Simple Eggless

The Every Company

Thomas Foods International

Unilever Wild Type Foods

Key Topics Covered

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Alternative Proteins

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Plant Proteins

Microbes

Edible Insects

Cultured Proteins

Challenges to Alternative Proteins

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints Research Scope and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

3 Technological Advances that Address the Challenges in Alternative Meat Production



Handling Issues in Formulation and Processing Techniques in Alternative Meat

Plant Proteins to Improve Consumer Experience and Expand Range

New Technologies to Harness the Potential of Fungal Proteins

Insect Proteins in Emerging Applications

Preference for Cultured Meat Devoid of Harmful Additives Processing and Formulation Challenges in Alternative Dairy

4 Technological Advances to Address Challenges in Alternative Dairy



Challenges in Alternative Dairy Milk Formulation

Competition from Dairy-free Milks and Plant-Protein Products

Microbial Proteins in Dairy-free Milk Alternatives

Fungal Proteins in Dairy-free Milk Alternatives Disruptive Potential of Lab-Grown Milk

5 Technology Advances to Address Challenges in Egg Replacer Production



Challenges to Egg Replacement Technology and Formulation

Finding Optimal Plant-based Egg Substitute Microbes in Egg White Alternatives

6 Technological Advances to Address Challenges in Seafood Replacers



Seafood Replacers that Mimic the Dietary Offerings of Natural Fish, Fillet, and Shrimps

Plant-based Fish and Seafood that Replicate the Common Texture and Flavor of Fish Seafood Lab Grown from Algae

7 Industry Effort



Patent Trends that Lean Toward Plant-Based Proteins

Highest Patent Filing in the USTPO

Explorative Research in New Ingredient Development by Conjugation and Botanicals

Regulatory Scenario

Partnerships to Magnify Brand and Extend Reach

Digital Strategies Adopted by Universities and Research Institutes Public and Private Funding for Development and Commercialization

8 Stakeholder Use Cases on Overcoming Challenges Related to Alternative Proteins



Emphasis on Sustainable Material Sourcing

Case Study: Bell Food Group

Expansion of Protein Production Sites

Case Study: Thomas Foods International

Scaling up Development of Plant-based Meat Products

Case Study: Unilever

Launching Plant-based Products for Competitive Edge

Case Study: Nestle

Recruiting Farmers to Use Crops as Protein Source

Case Study: Arla Goods

Growing a Plant-based Dairy Business

Case Study: Danone

Protein Texture Designing of Egg Substitutes

Case Study: Simple Eggless

Optimal Protein Extraction to Scale Production

Case Study: EastJust Inc.

Scalability of Yeast Engineered Proteins

Case Study: The Every Company

Creating Cell Suspension Technology to Reduce CAPEX

Case Study: BlueNalu, Inc.

Raising Funds to Scale Production Case Study: Wild Type Foods

9 Analyst Perspective



Disruptive Technology that will Address Challenges in Production

Disruptive Technology that will Address Challenges in Replicating Characteristics

Individual Preference as a Barrier to Adoption

Source, Extractions Method, and Similarity to Traditional Proteins Strengthening the Supply Chain through Partnerships

10 Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Culturing Techniques

Growth Opportunity 2: Flavor Optimization

Growth Opportunity 3: CRISPR-Based Ingredient Enhancement Growth Opportunity 4: New Precision Fermentation Techniques

11 Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

12 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

