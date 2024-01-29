(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at nearly $14.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, reaching $17.9 billion by 2028. A worldwide technological advancement in detecting autoimmune diseases fuels growth in this market. In 2022, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment held the highest market share at about 31.5%, followed by Indirect immunofluorescence (IIF) at 26.4% and immunoblot at 20.2%.

This report aims to study the autoimmune disease diagnostics global market size comprehensively. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the technology, by indication, gender and region.

The report includes:

41 data tables and 30 additional tables

An overview of the global market landscape related to the autoimmune disease diagnostics

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to autoimmune disease diagnostics, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, indication, gender, and geographical region

Detailed description of autoimmune disorder & therapies, and causes such as intrinsic factors, environmental factors, and lifestyle factors, and insights into new diagnostic pathway for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders

Discussion on role of bioinformatics and biomarkers on autoimmune disorder therapies and information on standardization of test results

Coverage of new product launches in the therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and performance methods in the detection of autoimmune antibodies

Coverage of emerging technologies in autoimmune disease diagnostics, recent developments, future opportunities, patent review, and ESG trends

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies Detailed profiles of leading market participants, including Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

