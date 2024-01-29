The Impact Of Article Official Intelligence On Next Generation Brand Strategy And Brand Building.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stefan Paul, CMO SXTC-DYADICA GlobalLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In SXTC Global Brand Consulting 's DYADICA practice, we have seen worldwide over the years a massive growth and demand from customers of all sizes for Artificial intelligence(AI) to be applied to every aspect of brand building and marketing. AI arguably is going to be the single most powerful“new” tool in both brand building and marketing over the next decade. However, the biggest question is not going to be about its ubiquity or even its usefulness. Instead, it is going to be“how exactly are we going to implement it most efficiently and in what manner?” And what are going to be the usage manner and standards to get maximum impact from this very new, useful, and impactful tool?For SXTC-DYADICA Global, the paradox of the situation, of course, is more than apparent: how can something so personable (being based on human personality and emotive characteristics) such as a brand (and its identity) suddenly come under the influence and control of something so artificial (by its very definition) as artificial intelligence? Also, how can something so humanly customizable and unique as a brand including its identity, messaging, style and design suddenly be represented by (even created with) a tool that is basically templated, mechanized and designed for the masses as opposed to individuals. This conundrum is best illustrated by imagining turn of the 18th century Craftsmen who hand-made items such as shoes, horseshoes, and guns suddenly coming into possession of a CNC lathe that mass produces everything to a template and does so instantly. You do get the production capability to make more product rapidly for the mass market, but in essence, you lose the humanness and personalization of Craftsmen making things by hand for each individual customer. Let us also not forget that when a tiny brand suddenly scales-up (becoming a mass consumer one), suddenly the irreplaceable face to face brand-customer relationship gets thrown out the window taking with it a key source of loyalty, warmth, differentiation, and ultimately brand equity. In order for AI to become successful and live up to the potential that it may offer, will not only have to address these issues encompassing the effective aspects of its nature regarding brand building, but will have to deal with the very nature of artificial intelligence itself coming from a mechanized, cold, non-personalized, and nonhuman source.Especially important will be how to turn the non-human voice and output AI currently produces when it comes to generating brand communications... Despite best efforts, AI still cannot generate the same tonality and customization that real human writers and storytellers do. In test after test, people have been shown to instantly identify AI written content and communications when placed next to those created by humans which clearly tells us that brand communications cannot yet be totally generated by the medium.Here are some Guidelines from SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting's Stefan Paul on the effective usage of AI(artificial intelligence) for next generation brand strategy, brand building, brand storytelling, and implementation to build powerful brands of the future:The impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on brand strategy and brand building is indeed a significant and complex topic. Here are some key points to consider regarding the challenges and opportunities associated with integrating AI into brand management:Opportunities:1.Data-Driven Insights:.AI can analyze vast amounts of data to provide valuable insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and trends. Brands can use this information to tailor their strategies and messaging for better engagement and do so rapidly from vast amounts of date/information that AI can crawl though and find solutions/patterns from.2.Personalization:.AI allows for personalized customer experiences by understanding individual preferences by rapidly scanning for set patterns and identifying issues of importance. This level of personalization can enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, but as of yet will have to be passed on to human writers to create human sounding messaging.3.Efficient Marketing Automation:.AI-driven tools can automate repetitive tasks, allowing marketing teams to focus on strategic and creative aspects. This efficiency can lead to cost savings and better resource allocation.4.Predictive Analytics:.AI can predict market trends, helping brands find patterns, anticipate changes and stay ahead of the competition as well as propose data driven solutions. This foresight is crucial for brand“discovery” and adapting strategies to evolving consumer demands.5.Chatbots and Customer Interaction:.AI-powered chatbots can provide instant and personalized customer support, improving the overall customer experience and building positive brand perceptions.Challenges:1.Loss of Human Touch:.As AI systems lack human emotions and personalization, there is a risk of losing the warmth and connection that human interactions bring. Brands must find ways to maintain a human touch in their communication.2.Template vs. Unique Brand Identity:.AI systems often rely on templates and patterns. Balancing the need for mass appeal with maintaining a unique brand identity poses a challenge. Brands need to find a sweet spot between customization and scalability.3.Brand-Customer Relationship:.Scaling up with AI may result in a loss of the intimate, face-to-face relationships smaller brands often have with their customers. Brands must explore alternative ways to build and maintain strong connections.4.Ensuring Ethical AI Use:.AI algorithms may unintentionally perpetuate biases or engage in unethical practices. Brands need to be vigilant in ensuring their AI systems adhere to ethical standards and align with the values of the brand.5.Educating Stakeholders:.Companies and consumers may not fully understand the capabilities and limitations of AI. It is essential to invest in educating both internal stakeholders and customers to foster trust and understanding.Recommendations:1.Blend AI with Human Creativity:.Combine the analytical power of AI with human creativity to create hyper-targeted brand strategy, human-generated messaging, and content that resonates emotionally and intellectually with the target audience(s).2.Maintain Brand Authenticity:.While leveraging AI, ensure that the brand's messaging remains human-created, and that core values and authenticity are not compromised. Transparency in AI usage can build trust among consumers.3.Strategic Implementation:.Implement AI strategically, identifying areas where it can enhance efficiency without sacrificing the uniqueness and personalization associated with the brand.4.Continuous Learning and Adaptation:.AI is evolving rapidly. Brands should stay informed about new developments, continuously learn, and adapt their strategies to leverage the latest advancements responsibly.In conclusion, while AI presents both challenges and opportunities for brand building, a thoughtful and strategic approach can enable brands to harness the power of AI while preserving the essential human elements that make a brand truly unique and relatable.SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting started in 1998 and is a global front-line strategic, brand and brand management provider including brand and marketing strategy, complete 360-degree brand building including Creative & Design, in- house/onsite client brand management, Marketing and Digital. It has grown to over 5000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands to nation brands) around the globe. 