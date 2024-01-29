Nitish Kumar Should Not Repeat Obscene Remarks Against Women: BJP Women Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Bihar BJP women wing leaders on Monday said that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should not repeat the obscene remarks against women which he had made last year inside the assembly, drawing sharp criticism from all quarters.

“Nitish Kumar should give assurance that he will not repeat the obscene remarks against the women again. The women of the state will not forgive him if he repeats vulgar remarks against women,” said a BJP woman leader.

Another BJP woman leader said that Nitish Kumar was in the wrong alliance which prompted him to make such vulgar comments against women.“He has now become clean after joining NDA,” she said.

She said that Nitish Kumar has a clean image and the remarks against women came mistakenly out of his mouth.

“He is a human and had made the mistake by talking against the women. I think the vulgar comments mistakenly came out from his mouth. As he has now joined the NDA, he will now work for women empowerment,” she said.

On November 7, 2023 -- Nitish Kumar -- during the winter session of Bihar assembly while elaborating on population control made vulgar comments against the women, drawing sharp criticism.

His remarks also became an election issue in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Prime Minister Modi also talked against Nitish Kumar's statement. He was then part of the INDIA bloc and heading the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

However, on January 28, Nitish Kumar left the INDIA bloc and again joined the NDA alliance and took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 9th time with BJP and HAM-S as his alliance partners.

