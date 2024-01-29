BMC Bans Illegal Posters, Hoardings, Banners On All Mumbai Roads

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) In wake of a Bombay High Court order, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has banned any illegal posters, banners, hoardings or announcements on all public roads in the city and suburbs, an official said here on Monday.

The BMC has published a list of locations where such displays are authorised, and will now initiate a campaign to remove the illegal displays in other areas.

The civic body has also appealed to citizens, social organisations, and political parties to refrain from erecting any such hoardings, banners or posters without the prior permission of the department concerned at the ward level.

The issue was also discussed at a state-level committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, recently to discourage such unauthorised displays on public roads, pathways, etc.

The BMC said that violators will be penalised under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995 and Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

In 2022, the BMC had initiated several drives and uprooted over 16,300 illegal posters, banners, hoardings, announcements, flags, etc from main and arterial roads, and conducted regular campaigns against the public nuisance in different parts of the city and suburbs.

There have been instances when such illegal hoardings/banners have posed a risk to pedestrians or vehicles by obstructing the view of traffic signals, and hindering visibility of major heritage buildings or monuments or scenic locations.

