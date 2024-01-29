I've A Vision For Andhra, Jagan Has Poison: Chandrababu Naidu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 29 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that if the party is voted to power, he will take the responsibility of providing jobs to the youth.

He promised to provide 20 lakh jobs in five years by bringing industries to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Punnur in Palnadu district as part of the ongoing 'Raa Kadali Raa' programme, Naidu said that his goal is to ensure a golden future for the people.

Slamming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for what he called enacting a new drama, Naidu said, "Steep hike in electricity tariff, petrol and diesel prices, 24 per cent unemployment, reverse rule with reserve decisions. This is Jagan mark.”

He also alleged that Jagan Reddy made Andhra Pradesh number one state in supply of ganja.

“Savings through DWACRA women's groups, overseas education for poor children, free gas cylinders under Deepam scheme, making farmers prosperous is TDP mark. I have a vision, but Jagan has poison,” Naidu remarked.

The former Chief Minister said that if Amaravati was developed as the state capital, the region would have seen development. He alleged that Jagan destroyed the capital Amaravati, claiming that TDP alone can bring back glory to Amaravati.

Addressing another public meeting at Rajahmundry, Naidu said that YSRCP's game is over and if the TDP opens its gates, the party will get completely vacated.

"The victims of Jagan's rule are my star campaigners," Naidu said in an obvious reaction to Jagan's recent statement that people are his star campaigners.

"On the one hand, Jagan claims social justice, but on the other he promotes only those who belong to his own community," the TDP chief alleged.

“Those who killed the 10th student, Amarnath, are moving freely in the society and Kodi Katti Seenu has been behind bars for the past five years while the person who killed 'Babai' (Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy) is roaming free. Is this social justice,” he asked.

Exuding confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance will come to power, Naidu said no power on earth can stop their victory.

The former Chief Minister also said Telangana is now in number one position in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) because of the foundation laid by the TDP.

"With the Information Technology weapon I had provided, the entire Telugu community is now ruling the whole world," he said.

"It is really pathetic that a mentally retarded person is ruling the state. The Chief Minister, during a meeting addressed by him in Visakhapatnam, asked his supporters to kick mine and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's photos," Naidu said, adding whether modern society allows this kind of attitude.

Naidu also made it clear that he will soon repay with interest to those who resorted to unwarranted attacks on innocent people as he mentioned the recent incident in the Sattenapalle Assembly segment in which TDP leader Kanna Laxminarayana was attacked by the supporters of state minister Ambati Rambabu.

The TDP supremo claimed that a revolt has begun in the YSRCP and the party is not getting candidates to contest the polls.

"I have never seen a political leader being transferred from one place to another, but till now 68 sitting MLAs of the YSRCP have been shifted of whom 28 did not get any kind of assurance to recontest," he said.

