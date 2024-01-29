Madison Liquidators Rolls Out State-Of-The-Art Search Recommendation Feature

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved search functionality has been added to the Madison Liquidators

online office furniture marketplace through a new search recommendation feature. The web development team at Madison Liquidators has been eager to provide customers with better product recommendations, and this new feature makes it possible. The company hopes that the search recommendations offer users search queries that help them to narrow their search and quickly find the most qualified search results.

Search Results with Basic Recommendations (Previous Display)

Search Results with Expanded Search Recommendations (New Display)

Owner and Lead Developer Nick Niesen states "The roll-out of this application is twofold: 1) to make highly qualified recommendations to the shopper and 2) to provide a window into search results prior to performing the search." Oftentimes, for shoppers unfamiliar with office furniture, it can be difficult to know what exactly to search for, especially with so many industry terms. The application helps to guide customers seamlessly in their quest for the best recommendations and for office furniture options they may not have known exist.

While the official company website does utilize a system for recommendations, this will be a replacement for the current link bar located just below the search box and acts as an enhancement to the "related search" recommendations at the footer of the page. The header will be more interactive with product-related keywords and icons and a link list of frequently searched phrases. The "Related Searches" at the footer of the page will be similar but with more consistent and better recommendations. These feature updates have practical applications that will make shopping for office furniture more hassle-free.

An example of the improved search in action is when a user searches for the term "bookcase ." It provides a list of common search phrases and related images to help guide the end-user in their search. A few examples of recommended keyword phrases when browsing for a bookcase are "5 Shelf Bookcase ", "3 Shelf Bookcase " and "Desk with Bookcase ". With images and relevant keyword phrases, Madison Liquidators can go further, providing recommendations on the most detailed queries to help the searcher narrow down what they are looking for faster.

Madison Liquidators has made it a priority that customers who frequent the website receive an above-and-beyond experience regarding systems, processes, and customer service. The search recommendation feature is now available to all visitors without restrictions at madisonliquidators.

