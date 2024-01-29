Glycinates Market Flourishes With Expected Surge To $1.7 Billion By 2028 Driven By Nutritional Supplement Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycinates Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for glycinates is poised for robust growth as it transitions from a valuation of $1.23 billion in 2023 towards an anticipated market size of $1.7 billion by 2028, proceeding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth trajectory is supported by rising consumer inclinations towards nutritional supplements, enhanced demand in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care sectors, as well as increasing usage in animal nutrition. A recent market report offers an insightful analysis of this dynamic market, exploring various aspects including market trends, segmentations, leading players, and regional dynamics.

Glycinates Integral to Health and Nutrition Trends

With the health and wellness trend showing no signs of abating, the market for glycinates is expected to benefit significantly. Nutritional supplements, which comprise a crucial part of the glycinates industry, continue to witness increasing consumer demand, as reflected in notable growth figures in the sector. Glycinates, owing to their essential role in health promotion, are increasingly sought after as consumer focus shifts towards preventive healthcare and nutritional adequacy.

Meat Industry's Demand Projected to Propel Glycinates Market Forward

The sustained consumption of meat globally is another pivotal factor propelling the glycinates market forward. Glycinates are employed across various aspects of the meat industry, from meat preservation and flavor enhancement to texture improvement, highlighting its versatility and significance.

Advancements and Innovation by Key Players Drive Market Expansion

Innovation remains the cornerstone for key players in the glycinate industry. Market leaders are pushing the boundaries with new product launches such as glycinate surfactants and pure magnesium bisglycinate supplements, showcasing their commitment to addressing diverse consumer needs through scientific advancements and improved product formulations.

Strategic Collaborations to Address Market Demand

In alignment with market demands, strategic collaborations continue to form, as observed in the recent BASF and Hannong Chemicals joint venture. Partnerships like these are designed to consolidate market presence in diverse regions and to fulfill the growing demand for glycinates in various applications.

Regional Market Insights: North America and Asia-Pacific

The global glycinates market sees North America leading in terms of market share with Asia-Pacific regions marked as the fastest-growing territories. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumer demand in these regions, supplementing the overall global market expansion.

The comprehensive market report delves into all necessary aspects of the glycinates market, including but not limited to industry size, regional analysis, contributions by key players, and segmentation by product type and application. It provides glycinates market statistics pivotal for stakeholders, industry participants, and investors seeking a lucid understanding of the market landscape and identifying promising opportunities.

Glycinates Applications Across Industries

With diverse applications across food, beverages, nutraceuticals, and animal feed, glycinates play a critical role in nutrition and health industries. The variety of forms in which glycinates are available, such as powder and liquid, ensures their adaptability in multiple end-use scenarios.

The glycinates market research report now available offers an exhaustive analysis of the industry, focusing on providing actionable insights, detailed evaluations, and a forecast trajectory. It is a pivotal resource for those seeking to navigate the complexities of the glycinates market and to capitalize on the opportunities within this growing sector.

