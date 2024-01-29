Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Analysis Report 2024: Market To Rise From $3.35 Billion In 2023 To $6.69 Billion By 2028 - Forecasts To 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The automotive industry is on the cusp of significant change as a newly released market research report unveils the exponential growth of the automotive electric water pump market. The comprehensive analysis provides a meticulous overview of the market landscape, projecting a substantial rise from $3.35 billion in 2023 to $6.69 billion by 2028 with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

This surge is primarily driven by the ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which necessitates advanced thermal management systems to maintain optimal battery and engine temperatures. With environmental regulations tightening worldwide, the automotive sector's pivot towards more energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions is further propelling the adoption of such innovative components.

A Region on the Rise: Asia-Pacific Dominates the Automotive Electric Water Pump Market

As the report highlights, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading market region as of 2023. The region's dominance is underpinned by rapid industrialization, massive automotive production, and an accelerating shift towards electric vehicles, cementing its position as the nexus for automotive electric water pump development and utilization.

Globally, major industry players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, and Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. are capitalizing on technological advancements, leading to the production of more efficient and reliable systems. Market developments are indicative of an industry in the throes of transformative innovations that cater to a diverse range of vehicle types across different propulsion systems.



Technological Advancements: Emphasis on motor efficiency and reliability

Regulatory Impact: Stricter emission standards fostering growth

Product Innovation: Diverse solutions spanning EVs, hybrids, and traditional ICEs Expansion Activities: Strategic acquisitions and investments

Automotive electric water pumps are integral to efficient engine operation in vehicles. They play a critical role in ensuring the cooling systems operate effectively, which is especially crucial in the maintenance of hybrid and fully electric vehicles. With vehicle electrification on the trajectory of becoming a norm, these components are expected to experience an even greater demand.

Emerging trends such as the shift towards high-voltage 24V systems, the integration of smart and connected features, and the use of lightweight materials are elaborated upon in the report. These trends signify an industry eager to embrace change and the potential for phenomenal progress.

Market Composition: Voltage Types and Vehicle Applications

The report delineates the market into various segments, which include 12V and 24V water pumps, suitable for a broad range of applications from engine and turbocharger cooling to battery and vehicle cabin heating solutions. The comprehensive data illustrate the usage in passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and their deployment in battery electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fuel-cell electric vehicles.

Insightful Analyses Offering Future Market Projections

This detailed market research report stands as an invaluable tool for industry stakeholders, investors, and participants seeking a thorough understanding of the current trends, challenges, and growth opportunities in the automotive electric water pump market. It laser-focuses on providing insights into market drivers, geographical revenue distribution, emergent technological innovations, and the competitive landscape, thereby equipping industry players with the knowledge to navigate the nuances of this dynamic market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Valeo Service

Continental Automotive GmbH

BLDC Pump Co. Ltd.

Gates Corporation

Davies Craig Pty Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Hanon Systems Co. Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Behr Hella Service GmbH

Carter Fuel Systems LLC

GMB Corporation

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

ACDelco

DENSO Corporation

Delphi Technologies LLC

BorgWarner Inc.

Mahle GmbH

Pierburg GmbH

Airtex Products L.P.

ASC Industries Inc.

Okinawa Pumps Co. Ltd.

Keihin Group Sanden Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900