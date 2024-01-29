(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Ingredients in Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global infant nutrition market is witnessing a robust expansion, underscored by surging demand and innovative driven growth, according to a newly added in-depth market analysis. The comprehensive report details the landscape, dynamic factors, and future projections shaping the protein ingredients sector in infant nutrition.

Key Growth Drivers Revealed in Infant Nutrition Protein Ingredients Market Research

Offering a treasure trove of data, the latest report reveals that the market for protein ingredients in infant nutrition rose significantly to reach $8.03 billion in 2023. Encouraging future predictions see the market swelling to an estimated $12.3 billion by 2028, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Market tailwinds are identified as increased urbanization, rising birth rates, as well as burgeoning awareness of infant nutritional needs and benefits of protein-enriched diets.

Challenges surrounding breastfeeding, combined with the increasing knowledge and discernment of parents in matters of child health and nutrition, are seminal in driving market expansion. Enhancements in e-commerce and spreading globalization have also forged new pathways for market entrants and established players alike.

Product Innovation and Trends Determining the Market Trajectory

Fostering an environment of competition and growth, market giants emphasize product innovation, highlighting trends towards plant-based formulations and personalized nutrition in response to dietary restrictions and allergies. Such trends signify a seismic shift in consumer preferences towards sustainable and ethically sourced goods.

Advancements by leading organizations endeavor to deliver high-quality and digestible protein ingredients including alpha-lactalbumin, optimizing infant formulas. Strategic mergers and acquisitions, such as the formidable takeover of a key nutritional company by Primavera Capital, are set to fortify positions in markets like China and spur novel innovations and optimization within operations. These maneuvers spotlight the corporate strategies shaping the industry.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market Share

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the behemoth in the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market as of 2023, with expanded coverages in this report extending to vital areas such as Western Europe, North America, and others. A diverse array of countries including China, USA, and India among others, find mention for their regional market contributions.

As the infant nutrition landscape continues to grow and evolve, the report distills critical insights into the state of animal and plant protein ingredients, distribution channels, applications, and the taxonomy of product types. The global infant nutrition arena is poised for a trajectory of sustained growth, influenced by anthropological drivers, consumer trends, and unwavering demands for high nutritional standards.

Report Delivers a Comprehensive Overview of Infant Nutrition Market

Subscribers to this incisive market research report gain a panoramic view of the evolving industry dynamics, complete with a forecasted horizon. These insights into the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market are instrumental for stakeholders, policy makers, industry players, and investors charting the future course of the infant nutrition landscape.

The analysis presented offers a meticulously crafted blueprint of prevailing market sentiments, giving enterprises the strategic data needed to craft informed, result-oriented business decisions. Capturing the essence of the global market, the report stands as an indispensable resource for those looking to understand and capitalize on the burgeoning protein ingredients in infant nutrition sector.

