Polyphthalamide Resin Global Industry Analysis Report 2024: Innovations Lead Progress In Automotive And Electronics Sectors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This deep-dive analysis offers data-driven insights into the global market, with a focus on key sectors experiencing substantial growth, such as the automotive industry and the electrical and electronics sector. The polyphthalamide resin market is witnessing significant momentum, buoyed by technological innovation and increasing demand across various sectors. The latest industry research provides in-depth coverage on the resilience of this market, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% leading to an estimated $3.19 billion by 2028.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the polyphthalamide resin market is driven by the demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, particularly in applications that require properties such as enhanced thermal resistance and dimensional stability. Traditional materials are being substituted with PPA resin, which offers vast benefits in numerous industries including automotive, aerospace, electrical, electronics, and personal care.

Technological Innovations Spearheading Growth

Product innovation remains a dominant trend within the market. Top companies within the industry are introducing groundbreaking solutions, such as long glass fiber polyphthalamide (PPA) and bio-based PPA resins, catering to niche applications like e-mobility and battery technology where high performance and sustainability are paramount.

Regional Insights and Industry Application

Asia-Pacific maintains the lead as the largest market for polyphthalamide resin, hosting a multitude of developments within industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development. The report provides a geographical analysis, highlighting the substantial growth and market dynamics across various regions including Western Europe, North America, and more.



Automotive Industry: With a swell in global vehicle production and sales, polyphthalamide resin is crucial for manufacturing components that require heat resistance and durability.

Electrical and Electronics: The constant requirement for miniaturization and high-performance parts, such as surface mount devices, drives the need for materials like PPA resin with high melting points and thermal stabilities. Aerospace Sector: The search for lightweight and robust materials for aerospace applications further propels the demand for polyphthalamide resin products.

The publication delves into an array of product categories such as unreinforced plain, glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, mineral-filled, and hybrid resins, assessing their applications and market growth.

Key Market Players and Strategic Developments

The remarkable expansion of the polyphthalamide resin market encompasses strategic acquisitions, such as BASF SE's acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business, fostering enhanced engineering plastics offerings and fortifying market positions. The report encompasses profiles and strategic actions of major players across the globe. This research publication serves as an essential tool for stakeholders, investors, and industry participants seeking detailed market insights and future trends within the polyphthalamide resin ecosystem.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Akro-Plastic GmbH

The DuPont de Nemours and Company

Ems-Chemie Holding AG

Royal DSM N.V.

RTP Company Inc.

Dow Inc.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

PlastiComp Inc.

Techmer Engineered Solutions LLC

Nagase America LLC

INEOS Group Limited

Ihne und Tesch GmbH

Kingfa SCI & TECH CO. LTD.

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant International AG

DSM Engineering Plastics B.V.

E-Polymers Co. Ltd.

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

LG Chem Ltd.

Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

TechnoCompound GmbH

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Victrex plc Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900