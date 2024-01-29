(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Bank Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Blood Bank Market Sees Robust Expansion with Emerging Trends and Increasing Demand for Blood Transfusion Services

The blood bank market has shown remarkable growth and is expected to continue this trend with a strong forecast reaching $23.17 billion in 2028. The rise in trauma cases, surgical needs, blood-related disorders, and advancements in healthcare for mothers have been significant growth catalysts. A recent statistical analysis signifies that the market will climb at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

Key Drivers and Trends Shaping the Blood Bank Industry



Rising trauma and accident incidents globally, demanding immediate blood transfusions.

Growth in the elderly population leading to an increased need for blood-related healthcare services.

Technology advancements, including mixed reality applications, that encourage blood donations. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among industry leaders prompting business expansion.

Increasing technological advancements in the blood bank sector are proving to be pivotal. Innovations are prompting more efficient blood collection processes, storage, and tracking, thereby bolstering the market's capacity to serve an ever-growing demand.

Strategic collaborations between companies are also shaping the landscape of the blood bank industry. These partnerships help optimize resources, expand market presence, and most importantly, ensure a steady and safe blood supply meets global healthcare needs.

Regional Highlights and Sector Insights

North America has been the largest contributor to the blood bank market in recent years. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth, indicative of the expanding healthcare infrastructure and heightened awareness of blood donation benefits in those countries.

The diverse product offerings from the blood bank industry cover whole blood, red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and white blood cells. These are vital for addressing a range of medical needs, from emergency blood losses to chronic conditions necessitating routine transfusions. The sector services a wide array of end-users, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical companies.

Forward-Looking Industry Analysis for Stakeholders

The blood bank market report provides a comprehensive view of the industry, encompassing essential market insights along with future trends and opportunities. It serves as an in-depth analysis of current industry dynamics and potential future developments.

The report's extensive findings are invaluable for stakeholders and industry participants looking to understand market trajectories and prepare strategically for the upcoming years.

Meticulous Research and Market Understanding

This industry analysis reflects thorough research, presenting a detailed market understanding that includes various segments' performance and potential impact. The study is grounded in reliable revenue streams and geographical market consumption, excluding resale revenues and cross-product supply chain implications.

Businesses and investors can leverage these insights to anticipate market shifts, align their offerings with current trends, and tailor their strategies to seize upcoming opportunities within the blood bank marketplace.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



American Association of Blood Banks

Blood Bank of Alaska

Canadian Blood Services

The Japanese Red Cross Society

New York Blood Center

NHS Blood And Transplant

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

The American Red Cross

Vitalant

America's Blood Centers

Australian Red Cross

Terumo Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

National Blood Transfusion Council

Shire Plc

Abbott

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Polymedicure

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffman La Roche

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

BioMérieux

CSL Behring

Takeda

Octapharma

Kedrion

Macopharma

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Grifols SA

Hologic Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Merck KGaA

Roche Diagnostics Quotient Limited

