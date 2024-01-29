Bioprocess Containers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Bioprocess Containers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the bioprocess containers market size is predicted to reach $13.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%.

The growth in the bioprocess containers market is due to rising biopharmaceutical R&D (research and development) activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest bioprocess containers market share. Major players in the bioprocess containers market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Bioprocess Containers Market Segments

.By Type: 2D Bioprocess Containers, 3D Bioprocess Containers, Tank Liners, Other Containers & Accessories

.By Application: Process Development, Upstream, Downstream

.By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Life Science R&D Companies, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global bioprocess containers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bioprocess containers are single-use containers that are used for critical sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is used for liquid cell culture media, reagents, buffers, containment, and storage vessels for intermediate and final products yielded from manufacturing processes.

The main types of bioprocess containers include 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, tank liners, and other containers and accessories. The 2D bioprocess container refers to bioprocess containers with a two-dimensional design for sterile liquid handling. They are designed for small, simple BPCs from 50 ML to 50 L. It is produced from two sheets of film, heat-sealed around the perimeter to form a pillow-shaped chamber. These containers are used in biopharmaceutical companies, life science R&D companies, and others for upstream & downstream process, and product development applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bioprocess Containers Market Characteristics

3. Bioprocess Containers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bioprocess Containers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bioprocess Containers Market Size And Growth

......

27. Bioprocess Containers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Bioprocess Containers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

