MELTRIC® Corporation To Exhibit Switch-Rated Plugs And Receptacles For Food Production And Processing At IPPE 2024

MELTRIC® Corporation is excited to exhibit at IPPE 2024, from January 30 to February 1, 2024 at booth B37062.

FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a North American leader in Switch-Rated electrical connectivity solutions for production and processing, is excited to exhibit at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, from January 30 to February 1, 2024. As an electrical connectivity innovator, MELTRIC will be located in booth B37062, offering attendees the opportunity to test out its UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles up close and personal ( ).MELTRIC Switch-Rated devices offer a reliable solution for companies in the bakery, distillery, and animal food production and processing industries. With a focus on reducing downtime and ensuring safety under demanding conditions, MELTRIC devices cater to the unique challenges faced by professionals in these environments.Key Features of MELTRIC's Switch-Rated Devices:1.Safety Certification: MELTRIC's Switch-Rated devices are UL/CSA listed for safe disconnection under load, adhering to industry safety standards.2.NFPA70E Compliance: Compliance with NFPA70E "Normal Operation" ensures a commitment to safety during regular operations.3.Rugged Design: Impervious to dust, debris, and moisture, MELTRIC devices operate in temperatures from -40°F to 140°F and are water-resistant up to Type 4X/IP69/IP69K.4.Fully Configurable: Abundant amperage choices, various contact configurations, and numerous accessory options make MELTRIC devices suitable for many environments.5.User-Friendly: MELTRIC's plug-and-play technology allows for quick and easy connection, disconnection, and equipment movement.What sets MELTRIC apart is its range of Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, which are UL Listed and designed to provide unparalleled safety and reliability across various applications. These plug and receptacle devices are switch-rated from 20-200 Amps and capable of handling up to 100 horsepower, making them versatile solutions for a wide range of industrial needs.MELTRIC's proprietary devices offer processing and production companies a revolutionary approach to electrical connections. These devices are not only remarkably safe, but they also offer the convenience of easy swap-outs, ensuring minimal downtime during maintenance and replacement operations. Their durability guarantees consistent performance even in demanding environments, leading to improved operational uptime and efficiency.Attendees at IPPE 2024 are invited to visit MELTRIC in booth B37062 to discover the benefits of their Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles. The products are designed to enhance efficiency, lower operation and maintenance costs, and provide a solution for demanding environments, including washdown areas.The MELTRIC team will be on hand to showcase the safety features of their devices, emphasizing dead-front safety shutters, push-button disconnection, and enclosed arc chambers that contain arc flash incidents. With a focus on functionality, MELTRIC devices offer the convenience of connecting and disconnecting power when and where it's needed.For a chance to experience the benefits firsthand, readers are invited to request a free product from MELTRIC by visiting ( ).MELTRIC Corporation encourages all IPPE 2024 attendees to visit Booth B37062 to learn more about how MELTRIC's Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles can contribute to enhanced safety, reduced downtime, and increased efficiency in your meat, poultry, egg, and animal food plant processing and operations.About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, .Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, ...

