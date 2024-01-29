DNA Labs International And Identifinders International Solve 2019 Cold Case Using Forenseq® Kintelligence System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DNA Labs International Logo

Advanced forensic technology leads to the identification of an unnamed individual in a long-unsolved Michigan mystery.

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant breakthrough, the Dearborn Police Department, in collaboration with DNA Labs International and Indentifinders International, has successfully resolved a cold case dating back to 2019, shedding light on a long-standing mystery in the community.The case involved an unidentified male, known as "Dennis Doe," who was discovered deceased by city workers on April 23rd, 2019, in Dearborn, Michigan. Dennis was found wearing distinctive clothing: an orange winter cap, a Jerzees size XL shirt featuring a unique image of a small dark-haired child near a high-wheel bicycle, tan pants, and a tan Carhart-style shirt. Notably, he was wearing a brown boot on one foot and a yellow rain boot on the other. Known as a transient in the area, Dennis was unhoused, and his cause of death had remained undetermined.Through the advancements in DNA technology, using the Forenseq® Kintelligence System was instrumental in DNA Labs International producing a DNA profile that Identfinders International would use to identify "Dennis Doe" as Biaggio "Bennie" Alestra. This breakthrough was made possible with advanced forensic technology combined with the dedicated efforts of law enforcement and forensic experts. DNA Labs International was able to confirm the identification using short tandem repeat (STR) DNA testing in conjunction with kinship analysis.The identification process was further supported by Identifinders International, which raised funds to cover a portion of the costs associated with Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG). Generous donations to their Daniel Paul Armantrout Memorial Fund played a crucial role in providing answers to this case. DNA Labs International donated the DNA sequencing and STR confirmation for this case.About DNA Labs International:Since 2004, DNA Labs International has been providing clients with exceptional quality service based on open communications, equal attention to the importance of every case, and accurate and reliable results every time. They provide the latest technology available to solve cases, such as Forensic Genetic Genealogy, SpentShellTM, for fired cartridge casings, the M-VAC®, a wet vacuum DNA collection tool, and STRmix®, a software program that can solve previously inconclusive DNA results. DNA Labs International was the first ISO/IEC 17025:2017, and FBI QAS accredited forensic laboratory processing Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) cases from start to finish.For more information about DNA Labs International, please visit dnalabsinternational .

