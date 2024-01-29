Tramutoporter Foundation Announces 2023 Achievements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Foundations' Compassionate Leadership of the Year Award Program Nominations Now Open

OGUNQUIT, Maine, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TramutoPorter Foundation , in collaboration with Health eVillages , is pleased to present the significant achievements and philanthropic initiatives completed in 2023. The Maine-based Foundation maintains an unwavering commitment to making the world more compassionate and kind by making resources available globally to individuals and communities in need.

Since 2001, the TramutoPorter Foundation has generously supported nearly 140 organizations, helping tens of thousands of people realize the mission of creating a brighter future. Additionally, more than 75 young people have benefited from the Foundation's signature scholarship program.1

"Through our travels and projects in the last year, we have met so many people who share in our hope that the challenges facing the world today can be successfully addressed if we start from a place of compassion, kindness, and understanding of the uniqueness that each person offers," said Donato Tramuto, global health activist; co-founder of the TramutoPorter Foundation and founder of Health eVillages.

More than 20 organizations were supported in 2023 and notable beneficiaries include: African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF); Florence Children Education Program; Boston University School of Public Health; Congressional Management Foundation; JDRF Illinois Foundation; Maine Boys to Men; The Northern Lighthouse; and Robert F Kennedy Human Rights USA and Italia. More information about all recipients can be found on the Foundation website.

TramutoPorter Foundation Opens 2024 Nominations for the Annual Compassionate Leadership of The Year Award.



This week, the TramutoPorter Foundation opened the nomination process for the 2024 Compassionate Leadership of The Year Award. The program was launched in 2023 following the receipt from The National Day Calendar to the Foundation approving National Compassionate Leadership Week every year during the 2nd week of September. The submission deadline is March 31st, 2024. For more information and to apply for the award please visit



St. Joseph's College – Boston, MA: Recognized with a Compassionate Leadership Award for providing student scholarships focused on compassionate leadership.

The JDRF Illinois Foundation: Awarded a Compassionate Leadership Grant for its dedicated efforts in finding a cure for diabetes.

The Northern Lighthouse: Received a Compassionate Leadership Grant to provide mental health services and support homeless youth in Northern Maine. Wells Maine High School: Granted a 4-Year Scholarship Award for students exemplifying compassionate leadership.

"We are grateful to the many people we have met in the last year and even more inspired by their commitment to help drive forward a world whereby we take the time to "listen to understand" rather than "reacting" to the stories of others," said

TramutoPorter Foundation co-founder Jeff Porter. "They see a world of hope – not a world of despair and looking into their eyes – they give us the fuel and inspiration to wake up each day and continue our mission to do good."

About TramutoPorter Foundation

Since 2001, the TramutoPorter Foundation has helped tens of thousands of people realize the mission of creating a brighter future through student scholarships, as well as financial grants to organizations worldwide whose vision is to help right the wrong and make this world a better place for all. The Foundation has served as a voice in creating partnerships that have a sustainable and measurable impact in making the world more just and fair.

About Health eVillages

Health eVillages collaborates to advance healthcare access and improve the quality of care by providing state-of-the-art mobile health technology including medical reference and clinical decision support tools, as well as other community-focused resources, to medical and public health professionals in the most challenging clinical environments around the world. Our partners include Tivity Health®, Sharecare, the Tramuto Foundation, Skyscape, Global Impact, the Maternity Foundation, Medical Aid Films and more. You can find more information at and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

1 Note: Approximately 93% of direct contributions (non Gala) are from the Foundation's co-founders, Donato Tramuto and Jeff Porter.

SOURCE TramutoPorter Foundation