Tumor Ablation Market Set To Soar Past USD 4.08 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Tumor Ablation market size is expected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The technological advancements, increasing cancer prevalence, minimally invasive procedures, aging population, growing awareness, early cancer diagnosis, improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding applications, patient preference for less invasive treatments, reduced hospital stays, precision medicine, research and development, government support, rising demand for outpatient procedures are fueling the market's growth.

Westford, USA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Tumor Ablation Market , immunotherapy combination, MRI-guided ablation, AI and machine learning applications, 3D printing for personalized devices, telemedicine and remote consultations, focused ultrasound for non-invasive ablation, expanded use of microwave ablation, portable and handheld ablation devices, growing interest in irreversible electroporation, targeted therapies, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that uses heat, cold, or electricity to destroy tumor cells. It is a common treatment for a variety of cancers, including liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer.

Prominent Players in Tumor Ablation Market



Medtronic

Boston Scientific

AngioDynamics

Galil Medical

HealthTronics

Stryker

NeuWave Medical

Insightec

EDAP TMS

Sonablate

BVM Medical

Terumo

IceCure Medical

AngioWave

Angiotech

Erbe Elektromedizin

Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies Group

Neuromodulation Systems

Olympus

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Sonacare Medical Syneron Candela

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) dominates the global online market due to its proven clinical efficacy and versatility. It is widely used for treating various solid tumors, especially liver tumors. RFA is minimally invasive, relatively cost-effective, and provides excellent local tumor control.

Liver Cancer Ablation is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, liver cancer ablation is the leading segment as liver cancer is relatively common, and tumor ablation techniques like radiofrequency ablation and microwave ablation are effective and minimally invasive treatment options for this cancer type. Additionally, liver cancer patients may not be suitable candidates for surgery, making ablation a preferred choice.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a high incidence of cancer, a well-established healthcare system, a strong emphasis on cancer research and treatment, and a favorable regulatory environment. The presence of leading medical device companies and clinical research centers also contributes to North America's prominence in the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Tumor Ablation market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis.

Key Developments in the Tumor Ablation Market

In April 2023, Angio Dynamics. announced an expanded partnership with Cardiva, a Spanish-based medical device company. The partnership builds on an existing collaboration between AngioDynamics and Cardiva, which has successfully distributed AngioDynamics' vascular access portfolio in Spain and Portugal since 2012. The expanded partnership will now include AngioDynamics' oncology portfolio, with the addition of the Italian market in the distribution agreement.

Key Questions Answered in Tumor Ablation Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

