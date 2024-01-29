Vascular Access Device Market Size Worth USD 10.90 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vascular access device market size was USD 5.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of chemotherapy procedures and aging population and rising prevalence of cancer are key factors driving market revenue growth. Vascular access devices are frequently an essential tool for the administration of chemotherapeutic drugs, pharmaceuticals, dietary needs, or antimicrobial infusions.

In addition, rising usage of vascular access devices in pediatric patients is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Pediatric surgical practice frequently involves and is highly dependent upon vascular access techniques. Vascular access is necessary for children for various reasons, including hydration, parenteral nutrition infusion, medicine delivery, and blood collection for laboratory testing. Numerous disease processes, including intestinal atresia, small bowel syndrome, and numerous cancers, which are now treatable owing to improvements in vascular access.

However, product recalls and failures is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. For instance, on 27 June 2022, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD) recalled emergency vascular access devices. A total of 11 needle set kits, manual driver kits, and powered driver kits used in intraosseous delivery, which gives doctors access to the circulatory system via bone marrow in some emergency situations, are included in the recall. Considering intraosseous access patients frequently have serious medical conditions, BD issued a warning that delays in treatment brought on by device issues can result in fatalities.

Segment Insights:

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the vascular access device market has been segmented into central vascular access devices, peripheral vascular access devices, and accessories. The central vascular access devices segment comprises of Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC), tunneled catheters, non-tunneled catheters, and implanted ports. The peripheral vascular access devices segment comprises midline catheter (short) devices, midclavicular catheter (Midline) devices, and winged steel needles. The central vascular access devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global vascular access device market during the forecast period. This is due to rising frequency of chronic illnesses and necessity for effective medication administration.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the vascular access device market has been segmented into drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics & testing. The drug administration segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global vascular access device market during the forecast period. This is because vascular access devices provide frequent or ongoing bloodstream access for the delivery of drugs such as Intravenous (IV) antibiotics. Individuals with cystic fibrosis or other diseases who require IV antibiotic therapy for longer than a few days, such as during an exacerbation, benefit from vascular access devices. Multiple medications can be delivered by lumens, which can be divided into channels or ports.

Regional Insights:

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global vascular access device market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of individuals in this region suffering from chronic illnesses including cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), which make the use of vascular access devices for treatment necessary. Vascular access devices are used more frequently in North America considering its developed healthcare infrastructure and high-quality hospitals and clinics. In addition, creation of novel and enhanced gadgets is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global vascular access device market over the forecast period. This is owing to technological developments, such as creation of implanted ports and better catheter materials, drawing more healthcare professionals and patients. The safe delivery of drugs, electrolytes, fluids, parenteral nourishment, and blood products is made possible by the widespread use of vascular access devices. In hospitals, 60 to 90% of patients who are hospitalized are given an IV device to use. In order to increase productivity, increase patient safety, and save costs, several European healthcare organizations have appointed interdisciplinary Vascular Access Teams (VATs).

