Western Celebrates High Rank On Forbes Top Employer List

High River, AB, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group (Western), a leading insurance services company based in High River, Alberta, proudly announces its exceptional recognition as the 14th best employer in Canada, according to Forbes' prestigious annual list released on January 23, 2024.

Founded in 1905, Western stands out as a workplace committed to fostering a positive environment for its approximately 2,200 employees across Canada from coast to coast.

Forbes, in collaboration with market research firm Statista, meticulously compiled the Canada's Best Employers 2024 list based on insights gathered from over 40,000 Canadian workers.

The comprehensive survey delves into various workplace aspects, such as salary, gender pay equity, work flexibility, opportunities for advancement, and on-the-job training.

According to a recent report by Randstad, a global recruiting and staffing agency, 71% of Canadians prioritize a competitive salary-and-benefits package when considering potential employers. Surprisingly, work-life balance is equally valued, with 69% of respondents deeming it an essential aspect of their job.

This underlines the significance of creating an environment that supports both financial stability and life outside of work. "We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers for 2024," said Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO, Western Financial Group.

"This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to not only providing competitive compensation but also cultivating a workplace that values work-life balance. It reflects the dedication of our team to creating an exceptional workplace culture."

Western is honoured to receive this recognition as it reflects our culture of care and the hard work of all its employees.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have invested over $5 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

