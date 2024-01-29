In Situ Hybridization Market Forecast To Surge, Driven By Technological Advancements And Rising Infectious Diseases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Situ Hybridization Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global in situ hybridization market is poised for substantial growth, as experts project an increase from $1.57 billion in 2023 to an impressive $2.51 billion by 2028, with a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This notable rise illustrates the industry's dynamic nature and its response to the escalating needs for advanced diagnostic solutions across various sectors.

Primary Growth Drivers of In Situ Hybridization Market

The hybridization market's expansion is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer cases worldwide. The technique's precision in detecting genetic alterations in cancer cells positions it as indispensable in oncology diagnostics. Moreover, the sector benefits from the uptick in research funding and the advent of high-throughput automation technologies that improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Technological Innovation: A Key Trend

The market is witnessing significant technological innovations with players introducing advanced tools such as the RNAscope technology and DNAscope Assays. These innovations offer high-resolution, single-molecule transcription visualization, streamlining the diagnostic process in complex diseases.



New Diagnostic Techniques: Hybridization Chain Reaction RNA Chromogenic in situ Hybridization (HCR RNA-CISH), recently launched by Molecular Instruments, exemplifies the industry's shift towards more precise and efficient diagnostic workflows. Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions: The recent acquisition by PerkinElmer Inc. of BioLegend for $5.25 billion stands out as a highlight transaction aiming to expand the acquirer's life science portfolio and diagnostic capabilities.

The North American region holds the largest share of the market, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing territory in response to its burgeoning research activities and infrastructure improvements.

Market Segmentation: Analytical Instruments Lead Product Offerings

The market is segmented into analytical instruments, kits and reagents, software, and services. Analytical instruments are at the forefront, being fundamental in the visualization of specific nucleic acids. Techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) remain pivotal for applications in cancer research, cytogenetics, and developmental biology. For end-users among research and diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs), these product offerings provide indispensable tools for advancing scientific discovery and improving patient outcomes.

The in situ hybridization market report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, future growth drivers, and an in-depth view of the market's segments. It constitutes a valuable resource for stakeholders in the biomedical research field, enabling them to navigate the market's landscape efficiently.

This in-depth market report predicts sustained growth in the in situ hybridization industry, underpinned by the continuous efforts of market players to innovate and diversify their offerings to address the pressing needs of the biomedical sector. The anticipated advancements and regional market developments provide insight into potential strategic directions and investment opportunities for businesses within this vital scientific domain.

