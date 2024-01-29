Dr. Devang Parikh, Interventional Cardiologist Joins Modern Heart And Vascular Institute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICAN, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Devang S. Parikh, MD, MA, has joined the Modern Heart & Vascular team with specialized training in treating valvular heart disease with a catheter-based approach from the University of California, San Francisco. His passion for bringing the latest technologies to his patients stems from his undergraduate training in Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and research at Northwestern University, where he focused on intravascular imaging technologies. He completed his medical degree and internal medicine residency at Rush University Medical Center. He then completed his General Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology fellowships at the University of Illinois at Chicago.His approach to treating heart disease focuses on patient knowledge and empowerment. He strives to educate his patients on all available options and discuss the best route for their lifestyle and needs. Through this integrative approach, he seeks to improve outcomes and well-being while individualizing therapy and applying evidence-based practices.Dr. Parikh's clinical and research interests include the evaluation of current transcatheter valve therapies while exploring innovations. Through his training, he has broadly published on topics ranging from isolating novel disease markers to evaluating clinical outcomes using the latest treatment methodologies. His excitement for the field of Structural Cardiology stems from the multi-disciplinary approach that ties together varied aspects of his training and the importance of patient communication.Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).Contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online for comprehensive cardiovascular care. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. Most insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.Website:

