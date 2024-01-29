19-YEAR-OLD ALT INDIE POP SINGER/SONGWRITER DAWSON FUSS WELCOMES ADULTHOOD WITH HIS NEW EP“MAYBE” DROPS FEBRUARY 22

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dawson Will Share A Nine-Minute Autobiographical Short Film About His Background, Influences And Unique Relationship with His Father on March 1

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After dropping four dynamic singles throughout the summer and fall of 2023, Dawson Fuss is gearing up for the simultaneous February 22 release of his latest track, the edgy, sonically transcendent“Maybe” and an EP of the same name featuring all five songs.Currently a sophomore in the Modern Artist Development and Entrepreneurship (MADE) program at the prestigious Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, the fast-emerging 19-year-old draws on a combination of wisdom, insight and an overriding sense of determination and optimism to share the ups and downs of his transition into young adulthood. The new EP is a two-years-in-the-making follow-up to his 2021 debut EP edge of adolescence, which he released when he was just 16.Produced by Multi-Platinum Teal Douville, whose all-star clientele includes everyone from Panic! At the Disco and Gwen Stefani to David Guetta,“Maybe” is a personal, uniquely philosophical power ballad based on a story from a children's book his father used to read to him titled Zen Shorts by Jon J. Muth.“It was one of my dad's favorite stories to read to me because he always wanted me to make the most of every situation, good or bad, and that's what the song is about,” says Dawson.“It's a Chinese farmer fable where all these things happen that may be good or bad luck, depending on one's perspective. Every situation we face can be seen as good or bad, depending on how we respond to it. It's the ultimate expression of the glass half full, glass half empty idea.”Dawson artfully reflects the concept in the song's infectious chorus:“Maybe it's just part of life/And maybe that makes it okay/Maybe they call it goodbye/Cuz maybe it's harder to stay.” He also includes very personal details about recent events in his life, like moving across the country for school from his hometown of Santa Barbara, CA:“But now I'm on my way to university/I'm packing my bags. . .I don't wanna be out there alone. . .I don't wanna lose all that I know...”Dawson will unleash an intimate, emotionally revealing autobiographical 9-minute short film that he co-directed titled Maybe: the short film about his roots growing up around the vibrant music scene in Santa Barbara and the unique supportive relationship he has with his dad, who introduced him to classic rock music through their weekly vinyl record listening sessions. One of the key moments finds Dawson at a tattoo parlor, explaining the concept of“Maybe” while getting the word tattooed on his shoulder.The Maybe EP's other tracks, alternately produced by up-and-comers Jaron Crespi and James October, include the high energy-grooving rocker“Growing Pains,” which Dawson wrote the summer after his senior year of high school about his fears of leaving the nest for the first time; the whimsical, tongue-in-cheek“Life Sucks”; the fiery and emotional, vocal harmony-driven romantic lament“Oblivious”; and the moody acoustic ballad“Say the Words” about the frustration of trying to make those we love fit into our vision of what we want them to be.

