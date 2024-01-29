2024 Endless Night Vampire Ball: A Night Of Gothic Elegance And Vampiric Allure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2024 Los Angeles Endless Night Vampire Ball

Kristin Bauer "Pam" From "True Blood" Celebrity Emcee at the 2024 Los Angeles Endless Night Vampire Ball

The historic Mayan location of the 2024 Los Angeles Endless Night Vampire Ball

Endless Night Vampire Ball – Where gothic splendor and Vampiric mystique meet in a night of enthralling elegance.

- Father Sebastiaan

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Endless Night Vampire Ball , renowned for being the world's premier Halloween party, returns to Los Angeles this February 18th, 2024, at the historic Mayan Theatre. Evolving from last year's spectacular at the Globe Theater, this year's event promises an even more captivating soirée, perfect for those who revel in gothic elegance and vampiric mystery.

Celebrity Mistress of Ceremonies: Kristin Bauer

Returning to the 2024 Endless Night Vampire Ball as the Celebrity Emcee is Kristin Bauer van Straten, renowned for her role as Pamela Swynford De Beaufort on HBO's "True Blood," Most recently, she co-hosted "Truest Blood," a rewatch podcast series for HBO Max, alongside Deborah Ann Woll, another "True Blood" alum.

A Gothic Host: Patti Negri

This year's ball will be hosted by the entrancing Patti Negri, a psychic-medium and "good witch" International Best-Selling author best known for her role on Discovery+“Ghost Adventures.” Patti, with her exceptional skills in tarot reading, seances, and magical practices, will guide guests through an evening of mystical allure. Her expertise in the paranormal and spiritual realms will undoubtedly add a gothic charm to the night's experience.

The Visionary Founder: Father Sebastiaan

Continuing his tradition, Father Sebastiaan, the founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball and a recognized authority in Vampire culture, will grace the event. His mastery as a Fangsmith and contributions as a published author, including features on A&E, and and other prestigious platforms, bring authenticity and depth to the vampire-themed celebration.

Enthralling Performances and Vampiric Delights

Following the grandeur of last year's event, the 2024 Endless Night Vampire Ball will feature a host of performances and attractions. Guests can expect mesmerizing displays of talent, including captivating dance performances, enthralling vocal arrangements, and perhaps even some shock illusionists to add to the night's magic. Celebrity DJs and notable artists from the vampire community will set the mood, ensuring a night of endless entertainment.

Dress Code: Embrace the Vampiric Elegance

The dress code is a cornerstone of the interactive Endless Night Vampire Ball experience and is strictly enforced. Guests are expected to immerse themselves in the theme with attire that includes all black suits and cocktail dresses, formal vampire, baroque, Victorian, steampunk, pagan, and over-the-top New Orleans Venetian Carnivale styles. Masques and Fangs are highly encouraged, adding to the event's mystique and allure.

A Toast with "The Bloodbath"

The signature cocktail of the event,“The Bloodbath,” a concoction of cabernet, chartreuse, and cranberry juice, will be a highlight, offering a toast to the night's vampiric theme. A best-dressed competition will add to the glamour, encouraging guests to embrace the Edwardian, Victorian, and Vampire-themed dress code with all its extravagance.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Endless Night Vampire Ball start at $58.50 for general admission, with VIP experiences priced to match. Guests are encouraged to secure their tickets early for this much-anticipated event. There is a 20% discount with the code Vamp20 on GA and ViV tickets until Feb 5th.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Endless Night Website:

Lisa Malcolm

Lynk PR

+1 818-835-1783

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram