UK-Based Keepemquiet's Future In Revolutionizing Family Travel Secured Through Strategic Acquisition By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- Daniel Moosah, the visionary behind KeepemQuietTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KeepemQuiet , a UK-based pioneer in family travel solutions, has undergone a landmark acquisition, signaling a new chapter in its journey to make family travel more manageable and enjoyable. The acquisition, masterfully facilitated by Paul Vartanian of Website Closers , further solidifies KeepemQuiet's status as a trailblazer in the family travel industry.Founded in 2016 with a mission to simplify the challenges of traveling with children, KeepemQuiet has emerged as a trusted name among parents seeking innovative solutions for their family journeys. The brand's unique process for creating entertainment packs has become a staple for flights, car journeys, vacations, and various other occasions. KeepemQuiet's commitment to offering an extensive range of travel gadgets and solutions positions it as the go-to destination for families with travel needs.Daniel Moosah, the visionary behind KeepemQuiet, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition and the continued impact the brand will have on family travel. "KeepemQuiet was born out of the understanding that parents need practical and enjoyable solutions for traveling with kids. The acquisition ensures that our legacy lives on, providing families with the tools they need to create lasting memories during their journeys."The acquisition includes distribution rights for Plane Pal, a notable addition to KeepemQuiet's product portfolio. As the largest distributor for Plane Pal, KeepemQuiet solidifies its position as a leader in family travel accessories, offering an array of products designed to enhance the travel experience for parents and children alike.Paul Vartanian, the seasoned broker at Website Closers who orchestrated the acquisition, commented on the significance of the deal. "KeepemQuiet has carved a niche in an industry that demands innovation and practicality. This acquisition ensures that the brand's commitment to making family travel easier and more enjoyable remains at the forefront of its operations."The impact of KeepemQuiet extends beyond traditional family travel, with its entertainment packs being utilized for weddings, hospital stays, sick days, birthdays, Christmas gifts, and various gifting occasions. Notably, KeepemQuiet supplied packs for the Royal Wedding in 2018, earning the trust of the Royal Family as valued customers.As KeepemQuiet transitions into this new phase of its journey under new ownership, the brand remains dedicated to enhancing family travel experiences and providing parents with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of the modern world.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactPaul Vartanian (Miami, Fl )broker/paul-vartanian401-529-8899...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

