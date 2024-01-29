Telangana To Prepare Digital Health Profile Cards For All

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed the officials to prepare digital health profile cards for everyone in the state.

He suggested linking the digital health profile card with a unique number which will enable it to provide required treatment in emergency situations. The health profile card will also be linked with Arogyasri card.

The Chief Minister discussed the issue of removing the mandated requirement of white ration card to avail the Arogyasri benefit. Due to this provision, the number of people demanding new white ration cards increased abnormally in the state.

At a review meeting on health, the Chief Minister asked the officials to bring in a common policy to establish nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical colleges in the premises of the medical colleges.

Health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri, Joint Secretary to CM Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Health Secretary Christina Chongthu, Commissioner Karnan, Director General of Drug Control Kamalahasan Reddy, Arogyasri CEO Visalatchy and other officials participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure completion of the construction of TIMS super specialty hospitals in Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanath Nagar and Alwal on a war footing.

He said that medical colleges should be linked to hospitals so that there is no shortage of doctors.

The Chief Minister said that complete medical services should be made available at Bibinagar–AIIMS which will also benefit the people of Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. The complete functioning of the AIIMS will also reduce a burden on Osmania and NIMS hospitals.

He also instructed the officials to visit AIIMS and prepare a complete report. He said that he will also meet the union health minister, if necessary, and explain the necessity of providing full medical services in the AIIMS.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to develop alternative facilities so that people of all parts of the state should not rely only on Hyderabad for medical treatment.

