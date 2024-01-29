That's Amoré! Maggiano's Little Italy® Celebrates Valentine's Day Signatures And February Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Family-style restaurant spreads the love with seasonal specials and meals for two

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggiano's Little Italy® has announced the return of its specially-crafted Valentine's Day dine-in and carryout menus for couples and some decadent seasonal features for the month of February. As a restaurant focused on bringing people together over the joy of delicious food and drink the Italian-American restaurant is looking forward to delivering extra-special romantic offerings to its guests this holiday!

February limited-time menu offerings.

During the month of love, Maggiano's will have mouth-watering seasonal features to indulge in including a Shrimp Parmesan appetizer, Bone-in Veal Parmesan and Salmon Oscar entrees as well as a Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries. Dinner can be paired with seasonal drinks such as the Rosa Spritz and our monthly wine feature.

In addition to its seasonal chef creations, Maggiano's will offer its dine-in "That's Amoré" meal for two, available from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 18, starting at $99. Guests will choose from a number of the restaurant's classic dishes to build a three-course meal, with one appetizer or two side salads, two entrées, and two desserts. There will be plenty of options to choose from including starters like Mozzarella Marinara and Calamari Fritté, hearty mains such as Blackened Salmon with Crispy Calabrian Shrimp and the ever-popular Rigatoni "D" and sweet indulgences such as Maggiano's famous Tiramisu and Warm Apple Crostada. Guests will also have the option to level up their romantic dinners with the addition of a dish, or two, from the February features menu for an additional price.

"We are excited to kick-start 2024 with some brand-new and well-loved offerings for our guests," said Larry Konecny, chief concept officer and vice president of Maggiano's Little Italy®. "We've worked to create an elegant, intimate atmosphere in each of our restaurants, and paired with our 'That's Amoré' menu, you've got yourself the perfect Valentine's Day date venue."

For those looking to enjoy a romantic night at home, Maggiano's will also offer a carryout bundle from Feb. 8 - 18 for two, available to order either online or via phone. The bundle contains the following:



Italian Meatballs with a savory marinara sauce

Maggiano's Salad with smoked bacon, blue cheese, red onions and a house dressing

Taylor Street Baked Ziti with Italian sausage, tomato ragù and mozzarella cheese

Fettuccini Alfredo with an asiago cream sauce

Choice of one of the following entrées



Chicken

Francese with crispy Vesuvio Potatoes



Salmon Lemon & Herb with a white wine herb butter sauce

Beef Medallions with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Choice of two of the following desserts



New York Style Cheesecake



Tiramisu Chocolate Cake

Reservations for Valentine's Day, or any day worth celebrating, are available now for dine-in guests via phone, online through Maggianos and on the Maggiano's app . Restaurants will be open during regular hours to serve up its love-filled Italian staples for the holiday.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's

50 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT ), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

