               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TMX Group Opens The Market


1/29/2024 11:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TMX Group alumni, leaders, and long-tenured employees celebrated the 150th anniversary of Montreal Exchange (MX) by opening the market.

MX officially began 150 years ago in January 1874, when the Exchange was formally incorporated by an act of the Legislature of Quebec, becoming Canada's first chartered stock exchange.

Continue Reading



TMX Group Opens the Market Monday, January 29, 2024

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN29012024003732001241ID1107781716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search