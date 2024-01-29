(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TMX Group alumni, leaders, and long-tenured employees celebrated the 150th anniversary of Montreal Exchange (MX) by opening the market.
MX officially began 150 years ago in January 1874, when the Exchange was formally incorporated by an act of the Legislature of Quebec, becoming Canada's first chartered stock exchange.
Continue Reading
TMX Group Opens the Market Monday, January 29, 2024
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MENAFN29012024003732001241ID1107781716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.