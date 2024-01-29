Flooring Contractors Market Poised For Accelerated Growth, Eco-Friendly Innovations On The Rise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flooring Contractors Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global flooring contractors market is undergoing a significant transformation, with consumer preferences rapidly evolving towards luxury, sustainability, and technologically integrated solutions. A comprehensive market research report shedding light on these trends has been freshly incorporated into our website's expansive collection of industry analyses.

Current statistics reflect an impressive trajectory for the flooring contractors sector, with the market size intensifying from a substantial $199.32 billion in 2023 to a forecasted $216.05 billion in 2024, marking an admirable 8.4% CAGR. These numbers are expected to further ascend to an estimated $302.67 billion by 2028.

Key trends influencing market growth include:



Innovations such as Aqua+ technology in laminate flooring offering enhanced moisture resistance.

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable building practices.

An expansion in the use of digital design tools for custom flooring solutions.

Increasing investment in renovations and remodeling that underscore the sector's growth. Dominant construction activity to meet global infrastructure demands.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among key market players are noteworthy developments, aiming to consolidate market presence and cater to the surging demand for diversified flooring solutions. The recent acquisition of Resource4Floors by Lynx Equity epitomizes such strategic market movements.

Asia-Pacific reigned as the largest region in the flooring contractors industry in 2023. The report also includes detailed analyses of various regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This meticulously crafted research document offers stakeholders a panoramic view of the flooring contractors market. It encompasses critical insights into regional market shares, competitive landscapes, and future market trends and opportunities. This report provides an in-depth analysis of carpet and rug installation, resilient flooring, and non-resilient flooring segments.

The study is an invaluable resource for enterprises operating within the flooring contractors domain, offering an extensive understanding of both current market dynamics and potential future developments.

For additional insights, exclusive data, and thorough market evaluation, interested parties are encouraged to delve into the report featured on our website, which presents a holistic perspective of the flooring contractors industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Empire Today LLC

Beaulieu International Group

Mannington Mills Inc.

AWI Licensing LLC

Koetter Woodworking Inc.

H. J. Martin & Son Inc.

Redi Carpet Sales of Virginia Inc.

Bonitz Company of Carolina Inc.

Spectra Contract Flooring

Burke Industries Inc.

Global Flooring Group

Polyflor Ltd.

Crossville Inc.

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Interface Inc.

The Dixie Group Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Forbo Holding AG

TOLI Corporation

Congoleum Corporation

CBC Flooring

National Floors Direct Inc.

Artistic Floors by Design Inc.

Alia's Flooring and Remodeling

Shine Star Hardwood Flooring

Floor Coverings International

IVC Group Ltd. LG Hausys Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900