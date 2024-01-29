GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market On The Rise With Anticipated Surge To $16.82 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for GLP-1 receptor agonists is experiencing robust growth as recent analysis projects a significant increase in market size, from $13.74 billion in 2024 to an estimated value of $16.82 billion by 2028. This compound annual growth rate of 5.2% reflects ongoing advancements in diabetes management, increased incidence of obesity, and innovative product developments within the sector.

These GLP-1 receptor agonists play a critical role in the medical field, notably for their application in regulating blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes, and are showing promising results in weight management programs related to obesity. This market growth highlights the demand for effective treatment options amid a rising global diabetic population, which the International Diabetes Federation anticipates will reach 643 million by 2030.

According to market research, a trend toward patient-friendly formulations , such as oral GLP-1 receptor agonists and combination therapies , is gaining momentum, influencing the direction of product innovation and strategic partnerships among pharmaceutical leaders.

The comprehensive market report dives into the intricate dynamics of the GLP-1 receptor agonist industry, with particular emphasis on the drug classes, including liraglutide, dulaglutide, and lixisenatide , and their applications in various healthcare settings. Also highlighted in the report is the adoption of sustained-release GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are transforming treatment paradigms with their extended efficacy and reduced dosage frequency.

As the industry faces the integration of novel therapies and a shift towards more nuanced patient care, companies are aiming for a competitive advantage. Recent strategic acquisitions, such as Sanofi's purchase of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, showcase the industry's motive to leverage cutting-edge biotechnologies and expand therapeutic portfolios in this burgeoning market.

The report further elucidates regional market analysis, with North America leading in 2023 and Asia-Pacific pegged as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. This geographical market assessment provides insights into local trends, regulatory environments, and market penetrations, aiding stakeholders to understand regional variations in demand and supply.

With an in-depth understanding of the key players and drug classes, this GLP-1 receptor agonist market research report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders in healthcare, investment communities, and regulatory agencies looking to navigate the complex landscape shaped by the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders.

The market research report provides an all-encompassing review of the factors influencing the GLP-1 receptor agonist market , including disease epidemiology, technology evolutions, strategic partnerships, and shifts in consumer preferences, delivering a comprehensive industry outlook for the coming years.



Key points in the report underline the importance of the evolving GLP-1 receptor agonist marketplace,

Highlighting regions with significant growth potential, And documenting trends that will potentially shape the future of diabetes and obesity treatment landscapes.

With advancements in GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies proceeding at an unprecedented pace, stakeholders look forward to benefiting from the depth of analysis provided by this latest market research report.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi SA

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.

Intarcia Therapeutics Inc.

Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PegBio Co. Ltd.

Zealand Pharma A/S

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Dong-A ST Co. Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

HanAll Biopharma Co. Ltd.

Ipsen SA

Johnson & Johnson

Kowa Company Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Merck & Co. Inc. Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900