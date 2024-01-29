(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Services Automation Software Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Expansion of Professional Services Automation Software

The professional services automation (PSA) software market is projected to witness a surge, expanding from $11.45 billion in 2023 to an impressive $19.27 billion by 2028. This remarkable growth trajectory, quantified at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%, is underpinned by several key factors including heightened emphasis on user experience, security and compliance demands, and industry-specific customizations.

Thriving Asian-Pacific Region and Technological Advancements

Among the regions poised for rapid advancement, Asia-Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region in the PSA software market. This is bolstered by small and medium-sized enterprises adopting these tools to streamline business operations effectively. Groundbreaking technological advancements are further propelling the market, with companies integrating artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

Strategic Business Moves and Major Market Players

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the landscape, as exemplified by BigTime Software's recent acquisition of Projector PSA, which is expected to elevate its offerings and strengthen its market position significantly. Key players in this dynamic market include Autotask Corporation, Deltek Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, among other prominent names.

Insightful Research Report Offers In-Depth Market Analysis

The professional services automation software market report covers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including sectors ranging from consulting firms to technology and communication entities. The report delves into various types of PSA software, deployment options, enterprise sizes, and detailed market segmentation, offering an in-depth perspective on current trends and future market scenarios.



The report furnishes a detailed overview of the market value and its components.

It encapsulates market statistics and regional shares, conveying a broad picture of the market structure. Relevant data on high-growth areas, market trends, and key opportunities is systematically presented.

The insights provided by the professional services automation software market report are vital for businesses to understand the evolving landscape and navigate the market with strategic intelligence. As the industry moves forward, such comprehensive research will be indispensable for stakeholders aiming to harness the potential of professional services automation software and align with emerging trends for sustained success.

The data contained reflects the detailed market analysis and provides actionable insights, offering industry leaders data-driven perspectives to enhance decision-making and strategy formulation. With a focus on projected market growth and the impact of technological innovation, this report is an essential tool for everyone involved in the professional services automation software industry.

