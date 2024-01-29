Matrixcare Forges Strategic Partnership With Tranzion, A Subsidiary Of NHC, To Expand EHR Services For Senior Living Medical Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare, a global technology leader in the post-acute space, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Tranzion, a newly established subsidiary of NHC (National HealthCare Corporation), which is recognized nationwide as an innovator in the delivery of quality senior care.

Through this partnership, MatrixCare will provide Tranzion with cutting-edge Electronic Health Record (EHR) technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to help meet the need for EHR services in the senior living market. This collaboration will not only enhance Tranzion's service offerings but also inspire innovation across various sectors, including IT services, and clinical consulting on an ad-hoc basis.

“Our experience of utilizing MatrixCare's technology solutions and robust EHR drove our decision to partner with MatrixCare to discover innovative ways to impact quality care and offer advanced technology solutions to post-acute providers,” shared Andy Flatt, Chief Information Officer at NHC.“We are confident that our partnership with MatrixCare aligns seamlessly with our vision of modernizing the post-acute industry.”

"We're enthusiastic about NHC's new venture and honored to be selected as Tranzion's technology partner," expressed Bharat Monteiro, General Manager, Senior Living and Long-Term Care at MatrixCare. "We eagerly anticipate extending their outstanding quality of care and service across the industry. Together, we're positioned to usher in a transformative era in senior living and long-term care, enhancing both patient outcomes and operational efficiency through cutting-edge technology."

With a keen focus on agile change management-a crucial consideration for operators looking to advance their technology-Tranzion aims to bring economies of scale to small and midsize post-acute providers, offering advanced protocols and state-of-the-art technology to enhance patient care and streamline operations. With MatrixCare's support, Tranzion is poised to deliver comprehensive technology solutions that empower senior living and long-term care providers to excel in an evolving healthcare landscape.

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare provides software solutions in out-of-hospital care settings. As the multiyear winner of the Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care Software and Home Health and Hospice EMR, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of facility-based and home-based care organizations to improve provider efficiencies and promote a better quality of life for the people they serve. As an industry leader in interoperability, MatrixCare helps providers connect and collaborate across the care continuum to optimize outcomes and successfully manage risk in out-of-hospital care delivery. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Krista Gugliotti

Manager, Communications

...